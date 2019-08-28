GOLF

Lee eliminated in U.S. Amateur

Louis Lee of Heber Springs lost 4 and 3 to Jeff Wilson of Fairfield, Calif., in the round of 32 Tuesday at the U.S. Senior Amateur in Durham, N.C.

Lee, who won the 2011 event, lost the first four holes before winning the fifth hole and eighth hole to get to 2 down. Wilson, the defending champion, won the 10th hole to go 3 up. After both players halved the next three holes, Wilson won the 14th hole before both players tied the 16th hole to end the match.

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas eighth in preseason poll

The University of Arkansas is ranked eighth in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association preseason rankings.

Arkansas, which finished 14th at the NCAA Championships a year ago, returns five all-SEC performers in Taylor Werner, Carina Viljoen, Lauren Gregory, Maddy Reed and 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year Katrina Robinson.

Colorado is ranked No. 1, followed by New Mexico, Washington, Michigan, Stanford, BYU and Wisconsin.

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas ranked 20th in preseason poll

The University of Arkansas is ranked 20th in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association preseason rankings.

Northern Arizona is ranked No. 1 followed by BYU, Washington, Colorado and Iowa State. Ole Miss is the highest ranked team from the SEC at 14th.

MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech picked to win GAC

Arkansas Tech University was picked to win the Great American Conference in a poll of the league's coaches.

The Wonder Boys won the GAC for the second consecutive year and qualified for the NCAA Division II Championships for the third consecutive year last season. They return all five golfers who played in the postseason, including Andre Jacobs, who won the GAC individual title.

Henderson State University was picked second ahead of Southern Arkansas University. Harding University was picked fifth. The University of Arkansas at Monticello was picked ninth.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Lyon blows out Bacone

Lyon College whipped Bacone College 15-0 on Tuesday in Batesville.

Lyon (1-0) scored 10 goals in the first half. Sarah Evans and Kimberly Fretwell both had three goals. Hailey Gonzalez and Caitlynn Porter had two goals. Alexandria Denton, Sarah Evans, Hailey Gonzales and Kate Whitenton had two assists.

MEN'S SOCCER

Lyon runs past Bacone

Lyon College (1-2) defeated Bacone College 27-0 on Tuesday in Batesville.

The 27 goals and 22 assists set NAIA single-game records. Lyon, which led 15-0 at halftime, was led by Raimundo Cabello, Nate Ayalew and Bruno Mariscotti, who all scored three goals. Marcos Fernandez had seven assists. Eleven players scored for Lyon.

