Students rally to denounce India's removal of special status in Kashmir

British boxer, promoter and philanthropist Amir Khan, center, meets Pakistani Kashmiris living at the Line of Control between Pakistan and Indian Kashmir, at the border area of Chakoti, in Pakistani Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Khan visited the Line of Control on Tuesday to meet the families affected by India's ceasefire violations and to express solidarity with the people in Indian Kashmir. (AP Photo/M.D. Mughal)

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan -- More than a thousand students rallied Tuesday in the capital of Pakistan-held Kashmir to denounce India's downgrading of the special status of the portion of the disputed region it controls.

The demonstrators chanted "We want freedom" and denounced human-rights violations in Indian-administrated Kashmir. Kashmir, which is split between two countries and claimed by both, has been the cause of two wars between Pakistan and India since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947.

The rally in Muzaffarabad came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to globally highlight Kashmir. He will address the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 27 on what he calls "Indian atrocities" in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's military accused Indian troops of firing across the Line of Control in the Kashmir region Tuesday, killing two civilians and wounding three others.

In a statement, it said the dead were a 45-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl.Three homes were also burnt in the village of Nekrun on the Pakistani side of Kashmir, it said.

Pakistan and India often exchange fire in the Himalayan region, but tensions have increased since Aug. 5 when New Delhi changed the status of Indian-administered Kashmir, stripping it of its constitutional autonomy.

A Section on 08/28/2019