This week's high school football schedule

• All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
MONDAY'S GAMES
At Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro
Jonesboro Westside 18,
Greene County Tech 15
Valley View 36, Osceola 19
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
LR McClellan 18, PB Dollarway 14
Des Arc 38, England 20
TUESDAY'S GAMES
At Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia
Warren 41, Magnolia 21
Rison 42, Prescott 40, 2OT
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
LR Central 24, West Memphis 18
Nashville vs. Watson Chapel, (n)
TODAY'S GAMES
No games scheduled
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Springdale Har-Ber at Pulaski Academy
Hackett at Mansfield
FRIDAY'S GAMES
SALT BOWL
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Bryant vs. Benton, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 7A
Owasso, Okla. at Bentonville West
Vianney (Mo.) at Fayetteville
Springdale at Joe T. Robinson
LR Catholic at Jonesboro
Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Heritage
Van Buren at Siloam Springs
Conway at El Dorado, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Blytheville at Marion
Sheridan at Mountain Home
Morrilton at Searcy
Arkadelphia at Sylvan Hills
CLASS 5A
LR Christian at Batesville
Greenbrier at Beebe
Booneville at Clarksville
Nettleton at Gosnell
De Queen at Mena
Harrison at Pea Ridge
Forrest City at Star City
Texarkana at Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau
CLASS 4A
Crossett at Bastrop, La.
Centerpoint at Benton Harmony Grove
Riverview at Brookland
Lonoke at Carlisle
Gravette at Cascia Hall (Okla.)
Hoxie at Cave City
Mayflower at Central Arkansas Christian
Bauxite at Covington, La.
Dover at Danville
Dardanelle at Gentry
Ashdown at Hamburg
Bald Knob at Harding Academy
McCrory at Highland
Rivercrest at Lewisburg, Miss.
Southside Batesville at Pocahontas
DeWitt at Stuttgart
At ESPN Wide World of Sports,
Orlando, Fla.
Shiloh Christian vs. Moore Haven (Fla.), 6:30 p.m. Central
CLASS 3A
Hector at Atkins
Bismarck at Cutter Morning Star
Cedarville at Johnson County Westside
Mountain View at Magnet Cove
Conway Christian at McGehee
Paris at Perryville
Rose Bud at Quitman
Hampton at Smackover
Marshall at Two Rivers
Junction City at Camden Harmony Grove, 7:30 p.m.
At Young-Wise Memorial Stadium,
Conway
Melbourne vs. Charleston
CLASS 2A
Cross County at Hazen
Bearden at Lafayette County
Mountainburg at Lavaca
Bigelow at Magazine
Minden Glenbrook (La.) at Parkers Chapel
SATURDAY'S GAMES
At Tiger Stadium, Bentonville
Midwest City, Okla. vs. Bentonville, 3 p.m.
Booker T. Washington vs. North Little Rock, 7 p.m.
Sports on 08/28/2019
Print Headline: This week's high school football schedule
Comments