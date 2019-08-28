This week's high school football schedule

• All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

MONDAY'S GAMES

At Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Jonesboro Westside 18,

Greene County Tech 15

Valley View 36, Osceola 19

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

LR McClellan 18, PB Dollarway 14

Des Arc 38, England 20

TUESDAY'S GAMES

At Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

Warren 41, Magnolia 21

Rison 42, Prescott 40, 2OT

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

LR Central 24, West Memphis 18

Nashville vs. Watson Chapel, (n)

TODAY'S GAMES

No games scheduled

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Springdale Har-Ber at Pulaski Academy

Hackett at Mansfield

FRIDAY'S GAMES

SALT BOWL

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Bryant vs. Benton, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 7A

Owasso, Okla. at Bentonville West

Vianney (Mo.) at Fayetteville

Springdale at Joe T. Robinson

LR Catholic at Jonesboro

Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Heritage

Van Buren at Siloam Springs

Conway at El Dorado, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Blytheville at Marion

Sheridan at Mountain Home

Morrilton at Searcy

Arkadelphia at Sylvan Hills

CLASS 5A

LR Christian at Batesville

Greenbrier at Beebe

Booneville at Clarksville

Nettleton at Gosnell

De Queen at Mena

Harrison at Pea Ridge

Forrest City at Star City

Texarkana at Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau

CLASS 4A

Crossett at Bastrop, La.

Centerpoint at Benton Harmony Grove

Riverview at Brookland

Lonoke at Carlisle

Gravette at Cascia Hall (Okla.)

Hoxie at Cave City

Mayflower at Central Arkansas Christian

Bauxite at Covington, La.

Dover at Danville

Dardanelle at Gentry

Ashdown at Hamburg

Bald Knob at Harding Academy

McCrory at Highland

Rivercrest at Lewisburg, Miss.

Southside Batesville at Pocahontas

DeWitt at Stuttgart

At ESPN Wide World of Sports,

Orlando, Fla.

Shiloh Christian vs. Moore Haven (Fla.), 6:30 p.m. Central

CLASS 3A

Hector at Atkins

Bismarck at Cutter Morning Star

Cedarville at Johnson County Westside

Mountain View at Magnet Cove

Conway Christian at McGehee

Paris at Perryville

Rose Bud at Quitman

Hampton at Smackover

Marshall at Two Rivers

Junction City at Camden Harmony Grove, 7:30 p.m.

At Young-Wise Memorial Stadium,

Conway

Melbourne vs. Charleston

CLASS 2A

Cross County at Hazen

Bearden at Lafayette County

Mountainburg at Lavaca

Bigelow at Magazine

Minden Glenbrook (La.) at Parkers Chapel

SATURDAY'S GAMES

At Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

Midwest City, Okla. vs. Bentonville, 3 p.m.

Booker T. Washington vs. North Little Rock, 7 p.m.

Sports on 08/28/2019