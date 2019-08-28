Travelers shut down rally in ninth inning

Wyatt Mills struck out Anibal Sierra with the tying run at third base in the ninth inning as the Arkansas Travelers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arkansas entered the ninth inning with a 3-0 lead, but one-out singles from Colton Shaver and Jake Adams were followed by a two-out triple by Chuckie Robinson. Mills ended the Hooks' rally with his second strikeout of the inning.

Ian McKinney (1-0) struck out 10 in his five innings of work for the Travelers. He gave up three hits and walked one. Mills finished with his eighth save.

Arkansas took advantage of three walks by Corpus Christi starting pitcher Enoli Paredes (2-3) to score two runs in the second inning. Mike Ahmed drove in both runs with a one-out single.

The Travelers increased their lead to 3-0 in the third. Jordan Cowan was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a single by Luis Liberato.

Arkansas was outhit 7-6.

arkansas AB R H BI c. christi AB R H BI

Walton, ss 5 0 1 0 De La Cruz, rf 4 0 0 0

Cowan, 2b 4 1 0 0 Meyers, cf 4 0 0 0

White, dh 2 0 0 0 Matijevic, lf 4 0 1 0

Taylor, ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Shaver, 3b 4 1 1 0

Lewis, lf 3 1 0 0 Adams, 1b 4 1 1 0

Liberato, rf 3 1 1 1 Julks, dh 3 0 0 0

Zmmrelli, 1b 4 0 1 0 Robinson, c 4 0 2 2

Ahmed, 3b 4 0 1 2 Sierra, ss 4 0 1 0

T.-Willims, cf 4 0 1 0 Duarte, 2b 3 0 1 0

Thurman, c 3 0 0 0



TOTALS 33 3 6 3 totals 34 2 7 2

Arkansas 021 000 000 -- 3 6 0

Corpus Christi 000 000 002 -- 4 7 1

E -- Paredes. LOB -- Arkansas 8, Corpus Christi 6. 2B -- Zammarelli, Robinson, Duarte. 3B -- Robinson. SB -- Cowan.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

McKinney W, 1-0 5 3 0 0 1 10

Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2

Gerber 2 1 0 0 0 2

Mills S, 8 1 3 2 2 0 2

C. CHRISTI IP H R ER BB SO

Paredes L, 2-3 21/3 1 3 3 3 3

McKee 22/3 1 0 0 1 5

Scrubb 2 3 0 0 0 1

Sanabria 2 1 0 0 0 3

HBP -- by Paredes (Cowan). Umpires -- Home: Matamoros; First: Hernandez; Third: Moreno. Time -- 3:04. Attendance -- 4,015.

Travelers at a glance

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS

WHEN 6:15 p.m. Central

WHERE Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: LHP Ljay Newsome (3-2, 2.09 ERA); Hooks: RHP Forrest Whitley (1-2, 6.46 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

THURSDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

FRIDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.

MONDAY at Amarillo, 1:05 p.m.

TUESDAY Off

Sports on 08/28/2019