Troopers: Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 in Arkansas

At least three people died following single-vehicle crashes in Arkansas on Monday, according to authorities.

A Plumerville woman was killed after her sports car drove off a bridge and into a dry creek bed in Conway County, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 11:20 a.m. on U.S. 64 in Plumerville, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Tiffany Trezvant, 42, was driving east when her 2011 Dodge Charger struck the right guardrail and went off a bridge, the report states.

According to authorities, the Charger slipped into a creek bed and crashed into a concrete wall on its driver’s side. Trezvant died in the wreck.

A 42-year-old man was killed when the car he was a passenger in entered a ditch in rural Logan County, according to another preliminary report.

Charles Edwin King, of Scranton, was riding north on Arkansas 197, north of Lile Ridge Road, when his 2004 Buick Rainier veered off the right side of the road and entered a ditch just before 1 p.m., authorities said.

According to police, King died as a result of the crash, and the driver, 30-year-old Shayna Kaytlyn McDonald, also of Scranton, was injured.

A car in Hot Spring County missed a curve on Tuesday, killing the driver after the vehicle struck a tree, authorities said.

Joseph Chancellor, 21, was driving south in the 7600 block of Arkansas 7 in Bismarck shortly after 6:10 p.m. when he missed a curve and left the road, according to state police.

Authorities said Chancellor, who was from Bismarck, died when his 2007 Chevrolet struck a tree.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crashes, troopers said.