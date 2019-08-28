UNDER THE RADAR: Hot Springs' Malik Brewer

The Sentinel-Record/Jami Smith CAUGHT: Lake Hamilton running back Malik Brewer (3) attempts to avoid a tackle by El Dorado's Wanya Archie (40) Friday at Wolf Stadium in Pearcy during the Wolves' 28-6 home loss in 6A-West conference play.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Hot Springs’ Malik Brewer.

Class: 2020

Position: Running back

Size: 5-10, 172 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.45

Stats: 174 carries for 1297 yards, 15 touchdowns; 5 receptions for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns as a junior at Lake Hamilton

Offer: Northeastern State

Interest: Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Harding, Tennessee-Martin

Coach Darrell Burnett: “Very explosive kid with great work ethic. Division-I athlete who can succeed at many positions on the field. Energy is always good on and off the field. Will be heavily recruited because he’s showing he’s not just a running back, but inside wide receiver, outside wide receiver or defensive back.”