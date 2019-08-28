Woman hit by train in Arkansas ID'd; death believed to be accident

A Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb., last summer. A woman died after being hit by a Union Pacific train Saturday in Arkansas, according to the company.

Police identified the Arkansas woman who died Saturday after being stuck by a train in Fordyce as Summer Beaver, 28. Fordyce police investigator Michael Rhodes said her death is believed to have been an accident.

Rhodes said that according to the Union Pacific conductor onboard Saturday, Beaver was walking along the tracks with a dog.

She moved away from the tracks as the train approached, but the dog remained near the tracks. Rhodes said the conductor told investigators she went back to the dog and was then struck.

Police received a report of the collision around 7:35 a.m. Beaver was found and transported to Dallas County Medical Center where Rhodes said she was conscious around 8:15 a.m.

She was pronounced dead shortly later, though, at 8:45 a.m. due to internal injuries.

The dog is not believed to have been Beaver’s pet, Rhodes said, but rather a stray following her. Rhodes said he believes the dog is still alive and stray somewhere.

Rhodes said the investigation was conducted by Union Pacific because the collision happened on its property.