Zoo poll requests orangutan name

The Little Rock Zoo is asking the public to help choose a name for its new baby orangutan.

The infant, a female, was born to mother Berani and father Bandar at the zoo July 29.

The choices, chosen by zookeepers from the Austronesian language Malay, are:

• Kasih: pronounced KAH-see, meaning love

• Markisa: pronounced Mar-KEE-suh, meaning passion fruit

• Sabah: pronounced SA-bah, the name of the state in northern Borneo where orangutans are found

• Madu: pronounced MAH-do, meaning honey

People are invited to vote by online poll on the zoo's website, littlerockzoo.com, or Facebook page. Voting ends Friday, and the winning name will be announced that day.