Zoo poll requests orangutan name

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons - 8/24/19 - Northwest Bornean orangutan Berani holds her still unnamed infant daughter at the Little Rock Zoo on Saturday, August 24th 2019. You can vote on the name of the new orangutan at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TP9TLCB. - Photo by Jeff Gammons
The Little Rock Zoo is asking the public to help choose a name for its new baby orangutan.
The infant, a female, was born to mother Berani and father Bandar at the zoo July 29.
The choices, chosen by zookeepers from the Austronesian language Malay, are:
• Kasih: pronounced KAH-see, meaning love
• Markisa: pronounced Mar-KEE-suh, meaning passion fruit
• Sabah: pronounced SA-bah, the name of the state in northern Borneo where orangutans are found
• Madu: pronounced MAH-do, meaning honey
People are invited to vote by online poll on the zoo's website, littlerockzoo.com, or Facebook page. Voting ends Friday, and the winning name will be announced that day.
