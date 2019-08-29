2 men fatally shot, 1 injured in southwest Arkansas; teen suspect sought

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Police in Texarkana are searching for a suspect after two men were fatally shot and a third was injured late Wednesday.

Officers went to 2000 E. 24th St. around 10 p.m. and found three shooting victims, the Texarkana Police Department said in a statement.

Two of the men died at the scene and the other victim was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities identified 18-year-old Justin Dalton Wilson as a suspect and said a search was ongoing.

No information about a motive has been released.