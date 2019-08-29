After Taliban, Afghans next for envoy

Defense Secretary Mark Esper (left) and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hold a briefing Wednesday at the Pentagon on peace talks in Afghanistan. They reported progress with the Taliban but stopped short of giving a timeline for any withdrawal of U.S. troops.

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghanistan's government expects the U.S. envoy negotiating with the Taliban on ending America's longest war to visit Kabul "in one or two days" to share developments in the talks that continue in Qatar, a presidential spokesman said Wednesday.

Intra-Afghan talks on the country's political future are meant to follow a U.S.-Taliban deal, and presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi warned that if the Taliban continue to reject discussions with the Afghan government "that would be their mistake."

A Taliban spokesman said Wednesday that the insurgent group and U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad were close to a final agreement on ending nearly 18 years of fighting. The two sides have held nine rounds of talks over the past year.

A State Department spokesman said Khalilzad and his team have made progress on advancing a peace process and negotiations are proceeding but there was no estimate for how long it might take to "close out" remaining issues. The person was not authorized to discuss the negotiations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Taliban, which now control roughly half of Afghanistan and are at their strongest since their 2001 defeat in the U.S.-led invasion, have dismissed the Afghan government as a U.S. puppet.

The uncertainty around the U.S.-Taliban discussions, which focus on a troop withdrawal in exchange for Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will no longer be a haven for global terror groups, have many Afghans wondering what comes next.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has insisted that the presidential election set for Sept. 28 must go ahead as planned to give the government a strong mandate in negotiations with the Taliban, but some candidates and many Afghans question whether the vote will take place or be swept aside in a U.S.-Taliban deal.

Spokesman Sediqqi insisted that the election will not be delayed, calling it a "red line."

He also said the Taliban are a small group and cannot stand against a nation of more than 30 million people, and the people want the current Islamic republic and not an Islamic emirate -- the Taliban's name for its self-styled government.

"We want the fighting to end. It would be very good for the Taliban to accept this reality," Sediqqi told reporters.

The U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in 2014 but some 20,000 American and allied troops remain, conducting strikes against the local affiliate of the Islamic State and the Taliban and working to train and build the Afghan military.

The Taliban want all foreign forces to leave the country, but the prospect of a rapid U.S. troop withdrawal has created widespread concern that another civil war in Afghanistan could follow as various armed parties jostle for power.

Sediqqi said Afghans don't want U.S. forces in the country forever but "for the time being there is a need" to support local forces.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Pentagon reporters that any U.S. deal with the Taliban will be based on security conditions on the ground and that Afghan forces aren't yet able to secure the country without help from allied forces.

"I'm not using the withdraw word right now," Dunford said. "It's our judgment that the Afghans need support to deal with the level of violence" in the country today.

Dunford and Defense Secretary Mark Esper spoke at a joint news conference -- the first time in exactly one year since a defense secretary and Joint Chiefs chairman have appeared together before Pentagon reporters.

"We reserve the right to keep all options on the table," Esper said when asked about continuing strikes on the Taliban. "But look, clearly we have a plan going forward. The key to resolve this conflict is a political agreement. We are on that path right now, and we are hopeful that we can reach some type of conclusion."

Information for this article was contributed by Deb Riechmann, Robert Burns and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press.

