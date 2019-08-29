Amazon fire battle gets Chile help

Land smolders Monday after a fire at Altamira in Brazil’s Amazon rain forest. Fear is growing over the respiratory and other health effects from the more than 83,000 fires in that country this year.

PORTO VELHO, Brazil -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday that he has accepted four planes from Chile to help fight Amazon fires, and he accused the French president of portraying himself as "the one and only person" concerned about the environment.

In criticizing French leader Emmanuel Macron, Bolsonaro extended a personal dispute that has, for now, sidelined a pledge of $20 million from the Group of Seven nations to help protect Amazon rain forest.

Amazon nations, excluding Venezuela, will meet in September "to come up with our own unified strategy for preserving the environment, and also for exploration sustainable in our region," Bolsonaro said after meeting Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in Brasilia, the Brazilian capital.

Countries in Latin America that contain Amazon rain forest "have sovereignty over the Amazon, that needs to be recognized always," Pinera said.

About 60% of the Amazon region is in Brazil. The vast Amazon also includes Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana, an overseas region of France.

Lingering smoke in the Amazon, meanwhile, reportedly is causing increased respiratory problems -- particularly among children and the elderly -- as fires in the region rage.

The number of people treated for respiratory problems increased sharply in recent days at Cosme e Damia Children's Hospital.

Fears over health effects have been growing with the surge in fires, with more than 83,000 blazes documented by the country's National Space Research Institute since the start of the year. That's a 77% increase over the same period last year. About half of the fires occurred in the Amazon region, with most in the past month.

But the issue has been overshadowed by growing acrimony between Brazil and European countries seeking to help fight Amazon fires in a region seen as vital to the health of the planet.

At a summit in France this week, G-7 nations pledged $20 million for the effort, with a separate $12 million from Britain and $11 million from Canada.

Bolsonaro said Wednesday that Brazil is willing to accept "bilateral" offers of aid.

But the president, who took office this year with a promise to boost development in Latin America's biggest economy, has suggested the offers of international aid mask a plot to exploit the Amazon's resources and weaken Brazilian growth.

He raised those complaints again at the meeting with Chile's president, accusing Germany and France of trying to "buy" the sovereignty of Brazil. Macron has said Brazil's sovereignty must be respected, while he and other European leaders say a global approach is needed to preserve the Amazon.

Separately, more than 500 government workers on the front lines of enforcing Brazil's environmental laws had signed an open letter as of Wednesday warning that their work has been hampered by Bolsonaro's administration, contributing to a rise in deforestation and the fires sweeping through the Amazon.

The workers said in their letter that Brazil's environmental protection system could "collapse" if nothing changes.

Employees of the country's main environmental agency said their mission had been hobbled in recent years as a result of budget cuts, staff reductions in remote areas, political interference and a weakening of environmental regulations.

"There is no way to separate those factors and the significant rise in deforestation and fires," they wrote in the letter.

While Brazil has strict environmental laws, it has limited, and diminishing, ability to enforce them. In recent years, a vast majority of fines issued by the environmental agency for violating environmental laws have gone unpaid.

Leaders of two employee associations described in interviews this week a demoralized and beleaguered workforce that had been contending for years with budget cuts and a rise in wildcat mining and illegal mining.

Information for this article was contributed by Luis Andres Henao, Christopher Torchia, Anna Jean Kaiser and Carlos Valdez of The Associated Press and by Ernesto Londono and Leticia Casado of The New York Times.

