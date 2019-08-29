Arkansas makes cut for 5-star Bryce Thompson

Arkansas has made the cut for 5-star guard Bryce Thompson, who made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in June.

Thompson, 6-5, 170 pounds, of Tulsa Washington announced his list of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Texas, North Carolina and Michigan State on Twitter Thursday evening.

ESPN rates him a 5-star prospect, No. 6 shooting guard and the No. 24 overall prospect in the nation.

He averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds as a junior season and helped the Hornets to the Class 6A state championship.

He made an official visit to Arkansas last fall when former coach Mike Anderson was in Fayetteville.

Thompson averaged 25.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 52% from the field and a sizzling 45% from beyond the three-point line during the spring on the Under Armour circuit for Oklahoma Run PWP.

His father Rod Thompson played at Tulsa from 1995-98 and helped lead the Golden Hurricanes to 65 victories in three seasons and to the NCAA Tournament two years.

The Thompsons have a longstanding relationship with Arkansas associate head coach Chris Crutchfield since Bryce was in the second grade and Rod coached Crutchfield's sons in youth basketball.