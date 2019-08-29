Arkansas man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault of young girl

A Pearcy man was convicted Tuesday for the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in 2017 and sentenced to 20 years in prison after a two-day trial in Garland County Circuit Court.

Harl Allen Garrett, 74, was originally charged with rape, punishable by up to life in prison, when he was arrested Oct. 3, 2018, but the charge was amended last week to second-degree sexual assault and he was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison and fined $2,017.

After hearing two days of testimony beginning Monday, the four-man, eight-woman jury deliberated for just under two hours before finding Garrett guilty and about 40 minutes before deciding on the sentence.

"I want to thank the jury and the Garland County Sheriff's Department for their work," Deputy Prosecutor Ron Jones said, noting Garrett had no prior felony history so he didn't recommend a sentence to the jury at trial but they opted for the maximum.

"We were pleased with the verdict and sentence. We want to protect all the citizens of Garland County, but especially our children," he said, noting Garrett will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a report was filed on Feb. 22, 2018 alleging sexual contact and rape of a 10-year-old girl by a known suspect, identified as Garrett.

Investigators wrote that he threatened to hurt the girl if she ever told anyone what happened.

The girl stated the assault happened when she was 8 or 9 years old, police said.

On April 6, 2018, Garrett was interviewed by sheriff's investigators after being read his rights. He confirmed the girl had been to his house multiple times but only spent the night once, the affidavit states. He denied ever touching her.

He said the girl did see him naked once when she kicked open the bathroom door, authorities wrote.

An affidavit on the charge was filed direct to circuit court on Sept. 17 and a warrant was issued for Garrett's arrest on Oct. 1. He was arrested on Oct. 3 and released that same day on $10,000 bond. On Oct. 8, a gag order limiting pretrial publicity in the case was issued by Judge Marcia Hearnsberger.

On Nov. 6, 2018, Garrett pleaded not guilty to the original charge of rape and a court order barring him from any contact with the victim was issued by Hearnsberger.