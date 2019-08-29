Arkansas parents arrested in connection with Social Security fraud

Two parents were arrested in Yell County and charged with theft in connection to alleged social security fraud.

Yell County parents were arrested on felony charges Monday after allegedly unlawfully collecting Social Security benefits.

Jessica Norwood, 23, and Bobby Joe Lloyd, 39, each face charges of theft and of criminal conspiracy to commit theft.

The parents, of Briggsville, are believed by authorities to have applied for Supplemental Security Income Benefits in the fall, claiming their disabled daughter was in their custody, according to court documents.

Their daughter, though, has been in state custody since October 2018.

The parents received $5,397 in benefits between June 13 and Aug. 1, documents say, even though their daughter remained in state custody during that time.

“We must hold people accountable who take advantage of taxpayers to ensure these benefits are available to those who need and deserve them,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in a news release.

Both parents have been released from the Yell County jail, according to online records. The case will be prosecuted in Yell County.