Bruins in unfamiliar position of hunter

If Pulaski Academy is to sustain its success, senior quarterback Braden Bratcher will have to build upon his first year as a starter.

Bratcher passed for 4,733 yards with 57 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Bruins' starting quarterback last season. He also finished with 707 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Bruins at a glance COACH Kevin Kelley CONFERENCE 5A-Central 2018 RECORD 12-2 KEY RETURNERS QB Braden Bratcher (Sr., 6-0, 185); RB Izarius Woods (Jr., 6-0, 210); WR Jayden Kelley (Sr., 6-2, 190) SCHEDULE DATE;OPPONENT Today;Springdale Har-Ber Sept. 13;at Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood Sept. 20;at Shreveport Evangel Christian Sept. 27;at LR Fair* Oct. 4;at LR Christian* Oct. 11;Maumelle* Oct. 18;Beebe* Oct. 25;at LR Parkview* Nov. 1;at Watson Chapel* Nov. 8;White Hall* *5A-Central game

He threw for a career-high 569 yards and 7 touchdowns in Pulaski Academy's 75-54 victory over Harrison in the Class 5A semifinals in November.

Coach Kevin Kelley said Bratcher can be even better in his second year as starter.

"He's always a threat with his feet," Kelley said. "I've been trying to get him to be pass first, run second. He understands our offense way better than a year ago, which you're going to with a year of experience.

"We're going to go as basically the way he goes. We're built on outscoring people. His passion is great for the game of football. Anytime you've got that as a leader, you're going to be pretty good."

Pulaski Academy is not a defending state champion entering the 2019 season. The Bruins' four-year run on top of Class 5A ended in December with a 52-38 loss to Little Rock Christian in the state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

It's a position the Bruins haven't been in for a while, but Kelley has been pleased with how his team has handled the situation.

"I've loved our work ethic and attitude," he said.

Junior Jayden Kelley -- who is no relation to the coach -- rushed for 1,351 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, but is moving from running back to wide receiver.

The Bruins' receiving group took a hit during the offseason with the graduation of tight end Hudson Henry and wide receiver John David White, who are both at the University at Arkansas this fall. White led the Bruins in receiving yards (1,732) and touchdowns (30), while Henry had 1,309 receiving yards and 14 scores.

Seniors Mason Kolb, Andrew Cobb and Merritt Jones return at wide receiver. Kevin Kelley hopes the trio can help fill the void White and Henry left.

"We're still searching for that right now," he said.

At running back, junior Izarius Woods had six rushing touchdowns a year ago. Sophomore Joseph Himon has impressed throughout fall camp, Kelley said.

"We've got a little thunder and lightning combo," he said. "I feel really good about the backfield."

Defensively, senior linebacker Chris Connell is the Bruins' top returner. He had 121 tackles a year ago for Pulaski Academy.

Pulaski Academy begins its season tonight against Springdale Har-Ber. The Bruins rolled to a 50-14 victory over the Class 7A Wildcats last season on their way to a 12-2 season.

The Little Rock private school also will face Brentwood (Tenn.) and Shreveport Evangel Christian on the road in nonconference play Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, respectively, before opening 5A-Central Conference play at Little Rock Fair on Sept. 27.

Pulaski Academy's biggest conference game is at Little Rock Christian on Oct. 4.

Kelley hopes the nonconference schedule helps the Bruins get ready for the Class 5A playoffs.

"It gets us ready for a speed that we won't see until the playoffs," Kelley said. "It gets us ready for a different spotlight. Our players know what it feels like. Their bodies change. Their adrenaline flows. It's a different kind of game when you're playing these teams early.

"They expose your weaknesses and things you need to work on."

