Cubs hammer Syndergaard, gain on Cardinals

NEW YORK -- Kyle Schwarber hit one of Chicago's three home runs against a stunned Noah Syndergaard, and the Cubs built an early nine-run lead before closer Craig Kimbrel held off the New York Mets in the ninth inning for a 10-7 victory Wednesday night.

Nicholas Castellanos and Ian Happ also took Syndergaard (9-7) deep in the worst start of the 2016 All-Star's career. Syndergaard allowed 10 runs and three home runs -- both his most in the majors -- and was pulled after three miserable innings the day before his 27th birthday.

Kimbrel entered with a three-run lead and let his first two batters reach in the ninth. He escaped a dicey 3-0 count against red-hot Amed Rosario with a fielder's choice, struck out Juan Lagares and got Todd Frazier to fly out for his 12th save.

Chicago climbed within two games of the NL Central-leading Cardinals, who lost 4-1 to the Brewers. The Cubs remained two games ahead of the Phillies for the second NL wild card and extended their edge over the Mets to four.

New York has dropped five consecutive, all at home, and lost steam on an improbable second-half surge into the playoff chase. The Mets will try to avoid a three-game sweep tonight before traveling to Philadelphia for a pivotal three-game series this weekend.

Jeff McNeil ended a rare 0-for-9 slide with a two-run home run, going back-to-back with J.D. Davis in the fifth. Those shots sparked a five-run inning that chased Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. McNeil had three hits and was a triple shy of the cycle.

The Mets put runners on in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth, but Chicago's bullpen limited the damage. Kyle Ryan (4-2) got the win with a scoreless inning.

Chicago scored six runs and batted around in the first. Happ highlighted the burst with a two-run home run, Addison Russell had a two-run single and Schwarber hit an RBI double. Syndergaard hit a batter and threw a wild pitch, and things were made worse by an error from Rosario at shortstop.

BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 1 Keston Hiura homered and drove in three runs, Jordan Lyles turned in another strong start and host Milwaukee snapped St. Louis' six-game winning streak.

PHILLIES 12, PIRATES 3 J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a home run and a triple, Corey Dickerson also went deep and Philadelphia routed visiting Pittsburgh.

REDS 5, MARLINS 0 Aristides Aquino tied a National League rookie mark with his 13th home run this month, powering Anthony DeSclafani and Cincinnati over host Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, MARINERS 3 Aaron Judge hit the 101st home run of his career, Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Mike Ford also went deep, and New York beat host Seattle.

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 2 Jason Kipnis homered twice and Francisco Lindor also went deep to lift visiting Cleveland over Detroit.

TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 2 Jonathan Schoop hit two home runs, Mitch Garver also connected and Minnesota beat host Chicago.

ASTROS 8, RAYS 6 George Springer broke a tie with a bloop RBI single and Houston rallied for a victory over visiting Tampa Bay.

ROYALS 6, ATHLETICS 4 Hunter Dozier homered before driving in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Ryan O'Hearn also went deep and host Kansas City beat Oakland.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 8, ORIOLES 4 Max Scherzer struck out eight, Kurt Suzuki homered and Washington cruised past visiting Baltimore.

BRAVES 9, BLUE JAYS 4 Freddie Freeman hit his 36th home run, Matt Joyce homered and had two RBI, and Atlanta beat host Toronto.

RED SOX 7, ROCKIES 4 Xander Bogaerts went deep twice as Boston extended its home run streak to 18 games in a victory over host Colorado.

Sports on 08/29/2019