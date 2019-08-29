Dorian hits islands in Caribbean

“We learned our lesson quite well after [Hurricane] Maria,” Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vazquez said Wednesday. “We are going to be much better prepared.”

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday as it struck the U.S. Virgin Islands, with forecasters saying it could grow to Category 3 status as it nears the U.S. mainland as early as the weekend.

Power failures and flooding were reported across the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra after Dorian hit St. Thomas as a Category 1 storm.

"We're happy because there are no damages to report," Culebra Mayor William Solis said, noting that only one community lost power.

Meanwhile, Dorian caused an islandwide blackout in St. Thomas and St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and scattered power failures in St. Croix, government spokesman Richard Motta said. In addition, the storm downed trees and at least one electric post in St. Thomas, he said, adding that there were no reports of major flooding.

Dorian prompted President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency Tuesday night and order federal assistance for local authorities.

At 10 p.m. CDT, Dorian was centered about 90 miles north of San Juan. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said its maximum sustained winds had increased to 85 mph as the storm moved northwest at 13 mph.

The Hurricane Center said the storm could grow into a Category 3 storm as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida.

Dennis Feltgen, a Hurricane Center meteorologist in Miami, said Dorian may grow in size and could land anywhere from South Florida to South Carolina on Sunday or Monday.

"This will be a large storm approaching the Southeast," he said.

People in Florida were starting to get ready for a possible Labor Day weekend strike, with county governments along Florida's east-central coast distributing sandbags and many residents rushing to warehouse retailers to load up on water, canned food and emergency supplies.

"All Floridians on the East Coast should have 7 days of supplies, prepare their homes & follow the track closely," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a tweet. Later Wednesday, he declared a state of emergency for the counties in the storm's path.

A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning was in effect for Puerto Rico, with Dorian expected to dump 4 to 6 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 8 inches in the eastern part of the island.

However, Puerto Rico seemed to be spared any heavy wind and rain, a huge relief to many on an island where blue tarps still cover some 30,000 homes nearly two years after Hurricane Maria. The island's 3.2 million inhabitants also depend on an unstable power grid that remains prone to failures since it was destroyed by Maria, a Category 4 storm.

A reported 990 customers were without power across Puerto Rico by late Wednesday afternoon, according to Angel Figueroa, president of a union that represents power workers.

Police said an 80-year-old man in the northern town of Bayamon died Wednesday after he fell trying to climb up to his roof to clear it of debris ahead of the storm.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is still struggling to recover from hurricanes Irma and Maria, officials were reporting power failures as driving rains and heavy wind hit.

"Winds have picked up significantly. We're starting to get some of those heavier gusts," Motta said in a telephone interview.

Dorian earlier had been projected to brush the western part of Puerto Rico and the change in the storm's course caught many off guard in the tiny island of Vieques just east of Puerto Rico, a popular tourist destination that appeared to be in Dorian's path.

Earlier, Trump sent a tweet assuring islanders that "FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job."

He added a jab at Puerto Rican officials who have accused his administration of a slow and inadequate response to Hurricane Maria: "When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You -- Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan!"

The mayor, Carmen Yulin Cruz, tweeted that Trump needs to "calm down get out of the way and make way for those of us who are actually doing the work on the ground," adding that maybe he "will understand this time around THIS IS NOT ABOUT HIM; THIS IS NOT ABOUT POLITICS; THIS IS ABOUT SAVING LIVES."

Dorian earlier caused power failures and downed trees in Barbados and St. Lucia and flooding in islands including Martinique.

Although top government officials in Puerto Rico said they were prepared for the storm and had sufficient equipment, a couple of mayors, including those in the western region, said they did not have enough generators or shelters that were properly set up.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez said public schools and government offices would remain closed through at least today.

"We learned our lesson quite well after Maria," Vazquez said. "We are going to be much better prepared."

Information for this article was contributed by Adriana Gomez Licon and Mike Schneider of The Associated Press.

Photo by The New York Times/ERIKA P. RODRIGUEZ

Ortiz Aguayo and his daughter, Laiza Ortiz, board up his home Wednesday in Maunabo on the southeastern coast of Puerto Rico. Hurricane Dorian struck the U.S. Virgin Islands before churning over the British Virgin Islands and parts of Puerto Rico. Forecasters said Dorian could grow to a Category 3 hurricane by the weekend with the Southeastern United States in its sights.

