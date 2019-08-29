Dove hunters ready for opener

Hunters dreaming of mallards fluttering through the trees will get a preview Sunday when dove and Canada goose seasons open.

Dove season and Canada goose seasons are the first wing-shooting opportunities of the 2019-20 hunting season. Underused and underappreciated, Canada goose season is overshadowed by dove season, which is considered the unofficial beginning of autumn.

Because they are so exciting to hunt and so delicious to eat, doves are a "gateway drug" to all of the other great hunting that will come online throughout the fall. Fast and acrobatic, doves are challenging to shoot, making a dove shoot excellent practice for leading and swinging on bigger birds in November, when duck season starts.

Unfortunately, finding doves might be challenging. Because of flooding and residual high water, many landowners in major river valleys did not make a sunflower crop this summer. Doves love sunflowers, and they are essential elements to consistently productive dove fields. One casualty to flooding are the dove fields at Galla Creek Wildlife Management Area in Pope County. Because of high water and saturated soil, Game and Fish personnel were unable to prepare the fields at Galla Creek, which are usually very popular.

Also, because of recent weather, the dove fields at Ed Gordon Point Remove WMA and Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek Bottoms WMA will not be available on Sunday, either. However, the Game and Fish Commission offers 19 other public dove hunting opportunities around the state, including my favorite at Rick Evans Grandview Prairie WMA in Hempstead County. Dove hunting is only allowed on this area on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

For information about public dove hunting fields, visit agfc.com. Click "Find a Public Dove Field for September 1 Opening Day."

Randy Zellers, assistant chief of communications for the Game and Fish Commission, said that the premier fields are at Cache River National Wildlife Refuge. Hunters may use only nontoxic shot, which means every round you shoot will come at a premium, especially if you use federally approved nontoxic steel shot alternatives such as Hevi-Shot or Bismuth. Those are the only alternatives that are readily available in small sizes that are appropriate for doves.

I have nearly a case of 20-gauge Winchester dove loads in size 7 1/2 steel that I bought 20 years ago. They do not have enough energy to kill a dove unless you make a head shot. With them, I've hit doves that erupted in puffs of feathers. The birds shuddered and then hit the afterburners without any ill effect. Bismuth, Hevi-Shot or some other tungsten alloy are the only effective, ethical options.

Some hunters are grumbling about dove season opening on Sunday. Traditionally, the AGFC opens dove season on the first Saturday of September. Federal regulations prohibit opening dove season before Sept. 1. The next available Saturday is Sept. 7. Opening dove season on Sept. 7 would eliminate hunting for the Labor Day weekend.

That might be a good thing for hunters who can get away during the week. Instead of dove fields getting shot out over a weekend of intensive shooting, there will probably be only moderate shooting Sunday. Fields will be lightly hunted, if hunted at all, until Sept. 7.

Bayou Meto cleanup

George Cochran, the three-time world champion bass fisherman, will hold the annual Bayou Meto WMA cleanup Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Most of the biggest items -- such as refrigerators, washing machines and major car parts -- were removed in earlier cleanups, Cochran said. Participants will meet at Cochran's cabin and then maneuver to various parts of the area to remove trash from the roads, parking areas, camp areas and boat ramps. Cochran said the parking and camping areas have been mowed, so you won't have to wade around in high grass.

Afterward, there will be a fish fry at Cochran's cabin. In years past, fried crappie was the entree, but Cochran said to expect a generous supply of striped bass nuggets, which he also served to great acclaim during the 2018 cleanup.

To reach Cochran's cabin, cross the railroad tracks at Wabbaseka and take the first left onto Long Bell Road. Turn right at the first parking area and follow the road to a cluster of private cabins. Starting around the WMA boundary, you'll see signs pointing the way.

Sports on 08/29/2019