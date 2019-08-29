ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: "Tinker,' 'Drinker' at the Museum of Discovery

Syrian Migration No.22 (2017) by Helen Zughaib is on display through Oct. 11 in the University of Central Arkansas' Baum Gallery.

TODAY

'Tinkering, Drinkering'

"Tinkering and Drinkering" will be the topic this month's Science After Dark, 6-9 p.m. today at the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Patrons 21 and older can build flying machines and test them in a wind tunnel, build structures with plastic panel polygons, engage in needle felting, building large chain reactions and more in a preview of the museum's annual Tinkerfest, Sept. 14. Food for purchase comes from Fassler Hall and Damgoode Pies, with beer and cocktails from Stones' Throw Brewing and Rock Town Distillery, respectively. Admission is $5, free for members; call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

Tomatoes sauced

Nosy neighbors nearly drive round the bend a famous actress (Emory Molitor), who, fed up with the demands of her acting career, moves to a quiet, tiny country town to write her autobiography, in A Bad Year for Tomatoes by John Patrick, through Sept. 21 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Doors and the buffet open 90 minutes before showtime — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, with 12:45 p.m. matinees only on Wednesdays through Sept. 11. Tickets are $33-$37, $25 for children 15 and younger, $25 show-only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

'Cultural Ties'

"Cultural Ties: Sonya Clark, Joyce J. Scott and Helen Zughaib" opens with a 4-7 p.m. reception today in Baum Gallery, McCastain Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The exhibit, up through Oct. 11, consists of Clark's "The Hair Craft Project," highlighting 12 hair stylists in Richmond, Va.; jewelry, sculptures, prints and weavings by Scott; and paintings, drawing and fiber art by Zughaib that encourage understanding and dialogue between Arab and American cultures. Support for the exhibition comes from the UCA College of Fine Arts and Communication and the city of Conway Advertising & Promotion Commission. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free. Call (501) 450-5793 or visit uca.edu/art/baum.

James Hayes' art glass creations are on display through Sept. 25 at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado.

Glass works

"Southern Sunrise," works by Pine Bluff glassmaker James Hayes, goes on display with a 6-7:30 p.m. reception today in the Price and Merkle Galleries at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. The exhibit remains up through Sept. 25. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission to the galleries and reception are free. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

FRIDAY

Rooster Rebellion

A London teenager runs away from home to help her homeless ex-history teacher, busking by day in front of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square and living in an abandoned Tube station by night, in The Rooster Rebellion, written and directed by Anthony L. Mariani. It's onstage at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Sept. 6-7 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 8 at the Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $16, $12 for students, senior citizens and military. Call (501) 374-3761 or visit tinyurl.com/y39f5cl4.

SATURDAY

Raptor parking

Jacksonport State Park, 205 Avenue St., Newport, marks Labor Day weekend focusing on hawks, owls and eagles native to Arkansas with "Live Raptors of Arkansas," on Saturday. Rodney Paul, director of Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas, puts on a presentation, 2:30-3:45 p.m.; he and a staff of Raptor Rehab volunteers will answer questions and visitors can take photos of live birds. The Visitor Information Center starts selling tickets at 1:45 p.m.: $3, $2 for children 6-12, free for children 5 and younger accompanied by an adult. Call (870) 523-2143 or email Jacksonport@arkansas.com.

SUNDAY

Gospel comedy

Comedians Bryant Hannah, Tony Tone and "Funnyman" Prescott will perform for the Gospel Comedy Explosion, 6 p.m. Sunday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive, Pine Bluff. Doors open at 5. Tickets are $15 and $30. Visit itickets.com.

The event also features an opening-act competition for Christian-themed performers — choir, soloist, group, musician, rapper, poet, comedian, etc. Post a video of your performance to the Pine Bluff Convention Center's Facebook Page; the video that gets the most likes will be the opening act, also with a grand prize including $100 cash, admission, backstage passes and preferred parking.

AUDITIONS

Miracle musical

The Royal Players will hold auditions for Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7, with callbacks immediately afterward, at Dance Infinity, 2618 Congo Road, Benton. Prepare 32 bars of a song in the style of the show, taking into account both classical and modern elements in selecting a song (and although it's a Christmas show, please don't audition with Christmas songs), and bring "proper" sheet music for the accompanist. Fill out an audition form online at tinyurl.com/y3sabnyp; you'll receive an audition time via email. Production dates are Dec. 5-15. For more information, email producer Phoebe Earles at phoebeearles@gmail.com.

Magic Screams

Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 East Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East), Hot Springs, will audition "scare" actors for its Magic Screams season, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6, 13 and 20 and noon-4 p.m. Sept. 7 and 14. Scare actors "must be at least 17 years old, love Halloween and have lots of energy," according to a news release, and must be able to work with strobe lights, fog machines and loud music, "project their voice for hours, wear a mask or makeup for long periods of time and be able to work in extreme heat." Pluses: experience using power tools, such as a chainsaw; walking on stilts that are 2 feet tall and higher; experience in special effects makeup and costuming and skills in juggling and street performing. Bring two forms of identification to the audition. "Performances" are Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 28-Nov. 3. Call (501) 624-0100 or visit magicsprings.com/jobs.php.

TICKETS

Travis tribute

Tickets — $43.99, $53.99, $69 and $254 (VIP with meet-and-greet) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday Aug. 30 for "The Music of Randy Travis," James Dupre singing all 16 of Travis' No. 1 hits with the original R.T. Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Theater @ Verizon Arena, Interstate 30 and East Broadway, North Little Rock. Travis is slated to make a special appearance. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit the arena box office or Ticketmaster.com.

