Fiery pickup crash kills Arkansas man; 4 others die in separate wrecks, police say

Three Arkansas men were killed in separate crashes Wednesday night and Thursday morning, including one who died after his pickup caught fire and another who was fatally struck while crossing a highway, authorities said.

John Keith Jackson, 25, of Ashdown, was driving a Ford F150 south on Little River County Road 51 shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday when he drove off the road and then overcorrected to the left, Arkansas State Police said in a report.

The truck hit a utility pole and tree before catching fire. Police said Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene at 1 a.m. Thursday.

Colton Jim Owen, 25, died in a separate wreck early Thursday in Garland County.

Owen, of Pearcy, was driving a Toyota Tacoma west on U.S. 70 around 12:15 a.m. when the pickup crossed the eastbound lanes and left the highway before re-entering the road and overturning multiple times. Owen was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Stephen C. Favell, 66, of Beebe was crossing U.S. 64 in Beebe shortly after 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by a westbound 2018 Nissan, according to a report filed in that crash. He suffered fatal injuries.

Crashes on Tuesday also killed two other Arkansans.

Willis Currie, 41, was a passenger in a Nissan that overturned on Interstate 55 in Blytheville around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He suffered fatal injuries, and the driver was also hurt, police reported.

Allan Lennart Geslin, 77, meanwhile, died after a collision between his Chevy Cobalt and a Ford F250 on Arkansas 64 in Ozark, authorities said. That wreck happened about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.