FBI raid targets leader of UAW

In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President, speaks during the opening of their contract talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, Mich.

The FBI ramped up its yearslong investigation into corruption involving the United Auto Workers by raiding the home of the union's president in suburban Detroit.

Agents searched the home of Gary Jones on Wednesday in what the union called an unnecessary step, citing his cooperation and desire to uncover and address any wrongdoing. The Detroit News reported earlier that the FBI also raided the home of Jones' predecessor, Dennis Williams, and a union conference center in northern Michigan.

FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider confirmed the search but declined further comment. TV stations aired video of agents outside Jones' home. Agents also searched the Corona, Calif., home of Williams and the union's northern Michigan retreat.

"There was absolutely no need for search warrants to be used by the government today," the union said in its statement. "The UAW has voluntarily responded to every request the government has made throughout the course of its investigation, produced literally hundreds of thousands of documents and other materials to the government, and most importantly, when wrongdoing has been discovered, we have taken strong action to address it."

The searches were carried out weeks after the UAW began formal negotiations on new labor contracts for almost 150,000 members employed by General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. Federal prosecutors have already indicted former UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials in a scheme the federal government has said funneled millions to ex-leaders at the company and union.

Since 2017, eight people have pleaded guilty in an investigation of union officials and Fiat Chrysler executives enriching themselves with money from a job-training center in Detroit. The investigation appeared to widen two weeks ago when a former UAW official was charged with accepting kickbacks from union vendors. Mike Grimes was associated with a UAW-General Motors training center.

For two years, the union has dealt with unflattering stories about senior leaders turning the UAW-Fiat Chrysler center into a personal piggy bank. The government said General Holiefield, who was responsible for negotiating with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of the union, had a $262,000 mortgage paid off with misappropriated money in 2014. He died in 2015.

Norwood Jewell, who moved into Holiefield's job, was recently sentenced to 15 months in prison. His plea deal listed $60,000 in meals and golf outings paid for with training-center credit cards. Credit cards also were used for more than $40,000 in purchases for Jewell and others.

Al Iacobelli , Fiat Chrysler's chief negotiator against the UAW, also enjoyed the spoils and is serving a 5½-year sentence. He was ordered to repay $835,000.

Both Fiat Chrysler and the UAW have blamed the scandal on several bad apples and insisted the corruption had no effect on their 2015 contract. Still, the scope of the federal investigation has recently expanded to include GM and the training center that it runs jointly with the union.

"Extraordinary is way overused but this is extraordinary. ... There's a huge amount of information to speculate on. But a lot of it will not be informed until we see much more evidence as to why and what has taken place," said Harley Shaiken, a labor expert at the University of California-Berkeley.

He said Jones, an accountant who has been president for 14 months, has been an effective leader who has repeatedly declared corruption won't be tolerated.

The union is representing its interests in current contract talks with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. Contracts with the three expire on Sept. 14.

Information for this article was contributed by Gabrielle Coppola and Keith Naughton of Bloomberg News and by Ed White of The Associated Press.

Business on 08/29/2019