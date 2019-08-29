FISHING HOT SPOTS

LAKE HAMILTON Bass are transitioning into their fall patterns and are feeding heavily on shad in creek channels, grass, brush and docks. Bass are biting frogs, Chatterbaits and spinnerbaits in silver or white. Spotted bass are following large baitfish schools in open water or over chunk rock and brush, and are biting drop-shot rigs with flukes or trick worms, crankbaits and Senkos in silvery colors. Catfish are biting cheese and hot dogs near main channel drop-offs. Crappie will begin biting better as temperatures cool.

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Bass are biting spinnerbaits and worms. Bream are biting red worms and crickets. Catfishing is excellent with chicken liver or shiners.

ARKANSAS RIVER (Little Rock Pool) Bass fishing is good with Bandit 200 crankbaits around the jetties. Black/blue Jig Sooie Finesse Jigs are good in the backwaters and in current. Fish grass, wood and brush. Use topwater plugs around sand drops. Bream are biting red worms and crickets at 2-5 feet. Crappie are biting black/chartreuse crappie tubes, minnows and small jigs.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

