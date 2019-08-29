Forever 21 readies bankruptcy filing

Forever 21 Inc. is preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing as the fashion retailer's cash dwindles and turnaround options fade, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

The company has been in talks for additional financing and working with a team of advisers to help it restructure its debt, but negotiations with possible lenders have so far stalled, the people said. Focus has shifted toward securing a potential debtor-in-possession loan to take the company into Chapter 11, they said.

A bankruptcy filing would help the company shed unprofitable stores and recapitalize the business, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing private negotiations. Representatives for Forever 21 didn't respond to a request for comment.

Co-founder Do Won Chang had been focused on maintaining a controlling stake in the company, which limited its fundraising options.

Founded in 1984, Forever 21 operates more than 800 stores in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Business on 08/29/2019