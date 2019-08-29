GateHouse Media to close 2 Arkansas newspapers

In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, photo, The Vindicator newspaper rolls off the presses in Youngstown, Ohio. The Youngstown paper announced in June it would cease publication Saturday, Aug. 31, because of financial struggles, but the paper will be printed by the Tribune Chronicle, which has bought The Vindicator name, subscriber list and website from owners of the Youngstown publication. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

GateHouse Media, which earlier this month announced its $1.4 billion purchase of the Gannett Co. to become the nation's largest newspaper chain, plans to close its newspapers in Stuttgart and Helena-West Helena.

The Helena-West Helena World and the Stuttgart Daily Leader will cease publication on Sept. 6.

GateHouse also will shut down its printing press in Pine Bluff at the end of September.

GateHouse also said it was continuing talks with prospective buyers of the papers.

About seven people will lose their jobs when the two newspapers are closed, with a similar number affected with the shuttering of the Pine Bluff press, Jennifer Allen, group publisher for GateHouse, said.