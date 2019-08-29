Georgia U.S. senator says time to retire

WASHINGTON -- Facing health challenges, Republican U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia said Wednesday that he will retire at year's end, a departure that sets up a rare election in November 2020 when both of the state's Senate seats will be on the ballot.

The 74-year-old lawmaker said he is leaving the job he loves because "mounting" health issues, including Parkinson's disease, are "taking their toll" on his work, family and staff. He won a third term in 2016 and would have faced re-election in 2022 if he had run again.

"I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve," Isakson said in a statement. "It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term, but I know it's the right thing to do on behalf of my state."

Isakson, who plans to return to Washington when the Senate resumes next month, was diagnosed in 2013 with Parkinson's.

Deputy's fake sniper report costs him job

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that the deputy who falsely reported being shot by a sniper has been fired.

The sheriff said Angel Reinosa no longer works for the sheriff's office as of Tuesday night.

Villanueva said he couldn't comment further on a personnel matter, adding that he can't speculate on a motive for Reinosa's actions.

Villanueva says investigators intend to present a case to the district attorney's office. He says Reinosa could face prosecution for filing a false report.

The announcement came one week after Reinosa, 21, a deputy in training, said he was shot by a sniper from a nearby apartment building while he was outside a sheriff's station in Lancaster, Calif. Authorities began a manhunt that diverted traffic, caused the local passenger rail system to shut down and displaced residents of the apartment building.

But it turned out Reinosa had made it all up.

"There was no sniper," Capt. Kent Wegener said Saturday. "No shots fired and no gunshot injury sustained to his shoulder. Completely fabricated."

In wake of shooting, city exec resigns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Three months after a Virginia Beach city employee killed 12 people in a shooting, the city's executive resigned Wednesday after criticism from victims' family members and others about his response to the rampage.

In his resignation letter, Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen urged city employees to work together without "pointing fingers."

"Our most recent tragedy will take all our energy, strength and patience so we can walk the long path of recovery ahead," Hansen said.

Hansen worked for the city for 13 years, including more than 3 years as city manager where he oversaw day-to-day operations of the city. The May 31 shooting and the city's response heightened scrutiny about his management style.

Concerns were raised about the behavior of the shooter, DeWayne Craddock, who was shot and killed by police, before he opened fire and about the police response.

Members of the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference called for Hansen's departure earlier this month, saying his poor leadership helped create a "toxic work environment."

N.Y. dials back pot fines, convictions

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York softened penalties for possessing small amounts of marijuana and created a process for erasing certain past offenses in a state law that went into place Wednesday.

The maximum penalty for possessing less than an ounce of marijuana has been lowered to $50. The legislation also turns an unlawful marijuana possession statute into a violation similar to a traffic ticket, instead of a criminal charge.

At least 24,400 people will no longer have criminal records under the law, according to the agency.

"For too long communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by laws governing marijuana and have suffered the life-long consequences of an unfair marijuana conviction," said Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement issued Wednesday.

Besides creating a process for expunging certain cases, records tied to low-level marijuana cases will be automatically sealed under the law.

