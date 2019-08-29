Gillibrand ends bid for presidency

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced Wednesday that she was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race after falling short of the qualifications for the next Democratic debate.

To appear onstage in Houston next month, the Democratic candidates had to hit 2% in at least four approved public opinion polls while securing 130,000 unique donors before midnight Wednesday.

Billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and author Marianne Williamson were among those set to miss September's debate, as were Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and a handful of others.

Two polls released Wednesday affirmed that they were all below the 2% threshold.

Ten candidates have qualified for September's debate: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

Steyer and Gillibrand both poured millions of dollars into Facebook and TV ads while attempting to boost their standing in recent months. While Steyer met the donor threshold, he was still one poll shy. Gillibrand was three polls away and had yet to lock in enough donors.

Gabbard was two polls away from qualifying, and Williamson was three polls away.

Several others who struggled have chosen to drop out. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper all recently ended their campaigns.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Barrow of The Associated Press.

