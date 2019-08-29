Here's what to expect when the Vikings land

Here's a few thing to note about Portland State.

The Vikings are serious enough to fly to Arkansas today to get in a practice in the heat and humidity.

It is their first game ever against an SEC team.

Their top two quarterbacks are juniors and dual threats, and both will play. The Vikings will have fresh legs at that position most or all of the game.

Quarterback Davis Alexander ran for 424 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, and threw for 1,786 yards on 126-of-238 passing. He threw 11 touchdown passes and had seven picks.

Jalani Eason, the other quarterback, ran for 362 yards and three touchdowns. He was 21-of-40 passing for 343 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had no interceptions.

Offensive lineman Daniel Giannosa is the second tallest player on the team at 6-9. He was recruited as a tight end, bulked up to close to 300 pounds and moved to the line. He is a junior and two-time member of the academic All-Big Sky Conference team.

Junior John Krahn goes 6-10, 410 pounds. He signed in December out of Riverside Community College.

The Vikings return nine offensive starters and eight defensive starters from a 4-8 team.

They are 4-38 vs. FBS schools.

The Vikings' roster includes 33 freshmen, and 10 are redshirts.

. . .

A lot of positive emails were received about the four football games at War Memorial Stadium sponsored by 103.7-FM, The Buzz.

It seems the Department of Parks and Tourism has the grand old lady clean, painted and ready for action.

And there should be no repeat tonight of last year's fiasco at the Salt Bowl, the annual kickoff classic between Bryant and Benton. Metal detectors, uniformed law enforcement officers and forest rangers will be at War Memorial Stadium.

Last year's scare turned out to be a fight in the stands -- which included a stun gun -- and someone shouting gun to set off the panic.

It is a shame we live in a society of such fear, but it is a reality.

But none of that was the fault of the forest rangers, and no one mentioned there was not a single forest fire reported.

For tonight, it is all systems go in one of the state's great rivalries.

. . .

Lots of folks have noticed Nick Saban flacking for a high-profile insurance company.

Most see it is as demeaning, and that the Alabama football coach obviously doesn't need the money.

Well, Slick Nick isn't doing it for the green. He's doing it for exposure that can help him sign even more five-star recruits.

It could be that he's concerned about Kirby Smart at Georgia, Dan Mullen at Florida and Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M because they are recruiting their tails off.

Several years ago, Duke basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski did some commercials for a high-profile credit card company, and those aired during the Final Four.

Coaches from all over cried foul.

The Final Four is a dead period for recruiting, and there was Coach K in all those homes when all of those recruits were tuned in to watch the games.

Eventually, Krzyzewski agreed to stop doing the commercials.

. . .

Not sure it will make much of a difference, but when Alabama plays Duke on Saturday, at least four players will sit out for at least the first half, maybe more, because of suspensions.

Running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson missed a team function, which is reportedly the same thing linebacker Terrell Lewis did.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith is also suspended, but for how long and why has not been discovered.

Duke Coach David Cutcliffe is 9-2 in season openers, and the Blue Devils have won 23 of their past 26 games against non-ACC schools.

None of those games included Alabama.

