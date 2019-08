Aces in the hole

PAUL BURTON, No. 9 The First Tee of Little Rock, sand wedge, 140 yards. Witness: Billy Gray

SCOTTY JOLLY, No. 8 Longhills Golf Course, gap wedge, 107 yards

MALCOLM MOORE, No. 6 The First Tee of Central Arkansas Honors Course, pitching wedge, 100 yards. Witnesses: Mike Majisky, Harrison Franks

Sports on 08/29/2019