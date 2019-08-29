Sections
In the news

Today at 3:19 a.m. | Updated August 29, 2019 at 3:19 a.m.

Jerome Segal, 75, of Silver Spring, Md., a philosopher and liberal activist, will appear on the state 2020 presidential election ballot as the nominee of the socialist Bread and Roses Party, a party he created that was certified in January by Maryland election officials.

Greta Thunberg, 16, a Swedish climate activist, arrived in New York harbor Wednesday after spending two weeks crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a United Nations conference on climate change.

David DeHaven, 49, indicted on allegations that he filmed and photographed underage girls in a state of undress, was suspended from his job teaching online business classes at the evangelical Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., authorities said.

Maxim Smith, 25, a white bicyclist accused of using a metal U-lock to beat a black motorist who tried to pass him on a street in Washington, D.C., was sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in what prosecutors described as a hate crime.

Kenneth Jernigan, 36, of Columbus, Ga., faces murder and weapons charges after being accused of fatally stabbing Kevin Jernigan, one of his triplet brothers, during a confrontation at their home, police said.

Mike Maroney, 51, a Republican state senator in West Virginia, surrendered to face a charge of soliciting a prostitute after prosecutors said he exchanged text messages, including a photo, to discuss prices and set up meetings with a woman who was under investigation.

Steven Powers, 35, a former Oklahoma probation and parole officer accused of sexually assaulting two women he supervised in 2016 and 2017, pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct charges and faces two years in prison.

John Zaputil, a 61-year-old Iowa man, faces a larceny charge in the theft of artifacts, including medals, a shoulder patch and lapel pins, from a Muskegon, Mich., museum that's aboard the USS LST 393, a World War II-era landing ship, prosecutors said.

Lyda Krewson, the mayor of St. Louis, in the wake of Gov. Mike Parson's decision not to call a special legislative session to deal with gun violence, wants Missouri lawmakers to change state law allowing nonfelons to carry weapons without permits so that her city and others of a certain size can require concealed-weapon permits.

