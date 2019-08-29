• Jerome Segal, 75, of Silver Spring, Md., a philosopher and liberal activist, will appear on the state 2020 presidential election ballot as the nominee of the socialist Bread and Roses Party, a party he created that was certified in January by Maryland election officials.

• Greta Thunberg, 16, a Swedish climate activist, arrived in New York harbor Wednesday after spending two weeks crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a United Nations conference on climate change.

• David DeHaven, 49, indicted on allegations that he filmed and photographed underage girls in a state of undress, was suspended from his job teaching online business classes at the evangelical Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., authorities said.

• Maxim Smith, 25, a white bicyclist accused of using a metal U-lock to beat a black motorist who tried to pass him on a street in Washington, D.C., was sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in what prosecutors described as a hate crime.

• Kenneth Jernigan, 36, of Columbus, Ga., faces murder and weapons charges after being accused of fatally stabbing Kevin Jernigan, one of his triplet brothers, during a confrontation at their home, police said.

• Mike Maroney, 51, a Republican state senator in West Virginia, surrendered to face a charge of soliciting a prostitute after prosecutors said he exchanged text messages, including a photo, to discuss prices and set up meetings with a woman who was under investigation.

• Steven Powers, 35, a former Oklahoma probation and parole officer accused of sexually assaulting two women he supervised in 2016 and 2017, pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct charges and faces two years in prison.

• John Zaputil, a 61-year-old Iowa man, faces a larceny charge in the theft of artifacts, including medals, a shoulder patch and lapel pins, from a Muskegon, Mich., museum that's aboard the USS LST 393, a World War II-era landing ship, prosecutors said.

• Lyda Krewson, the mayor of St. Louis, in the wake of Gov. Mike Parson's decision not to call a special legislative session to deal with gun violence, wants Missouri lawmakers to change state law allowing nonfelons to carry weapons without permits so that her city and others of a certain size can require concealed-weapon permits.

