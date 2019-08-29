LR firm produces inside look at Miles

In this April 13, 2019, photo, Kansas coach Les Miles, right, smiles during the team's spring NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas Jayhawks football has not generated a ton of interest in recent years, but one Little Rock company is helping put the downtrodden program back on the national stage.

JM Associates and ESPN have teamed together to produce Miles To Go , an 18-part documentary-styled series tracking Les Miles’ first season with Kansas football. Individuals with an ESPN + streaming subscription may begin watching the first four episodes today. Each preseason episode will run 25-30 minutes, with in-season episodes going 15-20 minutes.

JM is mainly known for producing outdoors shows for ESPN, such as The Fish-in’ Hole and The Bassmaster Elite Series , but it recently has expanded its repertoire into college football.

“Good storytelling is good storytelling no matter what the subject,” said Miles To Go producer Justin Darling, who has been with JM for the past 13 years.

In the past four years, the Little Rock company has produced similar programs on former University of Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck and the University of Alabama football team.

JM also has partnered with the fledgling Atlantic Coast Conference Network (ACCN) on a four-part series on this season’s Clemson football program.

Miles To Go offers a behind-the-scenes look at Miles and the Jayhawks. Kansas has compiled a 23-97 record in the 10 years since its last winning season.

“This show gives access to programs you don’t normally see,” said Mike McKinnis, who is JM’s vice president of media content. “Most programs are very protective of what they allow to be seen.”

ESPN has said Kansas had some editorial control over the series, but the show is unique in that the story begins with Kansas starting its coaching search. The Jayhawks’ athletic director is Jeff Long, who was previously the University of Arkansas AD.

“No one has ever had access to a coaching search before,” McKinnis said. “We weren’t in on any of the interviews, but we were allowed to film how they handled the process.”

Darling said Miles To Go will appeal to more viewers than just football fans.

“You’re going to see a lot of white-collar drama,” Darling said. “You get to see what happens from the ground up.”

Miles, 65, coached at LSU from 2005-16. He won a national title with the Tigers in 2007 and has an overall coaching record of 142-55.

“One thing I learned about him is that he’s a vegetarian,” McKinnis said. “He’s a character. He’s interesting to listen to, he’s a sharp guy, and he knows how to coach.”

Miles To Go

WHAT ESPN+ weekly internet series

EPISODES 18

SUBJECT Kansas football Coach Les Miles

PRODUCED BY Little Rock’s JM Associates

BEGINS Today with the first four episodes DURATION New episodes added weekly for the next 14 weeks