Mercy ER clinic ready to open in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- A $47 million multi-specialty clinic on the west side of town is set to open Sept. 18, hospital officials said Thursday.

Mercy Springdale includes an emergency department with 12 exam rooms and a trauma room.

The emergency department can handle any medical emergency that Mercy Hospital in Rogers can, said Kerry Harper, campus administrator of the clinic at the intersection of Elm Springs Road and 48th Street.

The facility's clinical side has about 60 exam rooms for primary care and specialities such as endocrinology, cardiology, urology and pulmonology, said Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman.