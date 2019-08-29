MLB Calendar

SATURDAY Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

SUNDAY Active rosters expand to 40 players.

Oct. 1-2 Wild-card games.

Oct. 3 Division Series start.

Oct. 11 League Championship Series start.

Oct. 22 World Series starts.

October TBA Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Nov. 11-14 General managers' meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 19-21 Owners meetings, Arlington, Texas.

Dec. 2 Last day for teams to offer 2020 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 8 Hall of Fame Modern Baseball committee vote announced, San Diego.

Dec. 9-12 Winter meetings, San Diego.

2020

Jan. 10 Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Feb. 3-21 Salary arbitration hearings, Phoenix.

Feb. 11 Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 16 Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 21 Mandatory reporting date.

March 26 Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 28-30 New York Mets vs. Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

June TBA Amateur draft.

June 15 International amateur signing period closes.

July 2 International amateur signing period opens.

July 10 Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

July 14 All-Star Game at Los Angeles.

July 26 Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 13 New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 23 Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa,

Aug. 31 Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Sept. 29-30 Wild-card games.

Oct. 20 World Series starts.

October TBA Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Dec. 2 Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

December TBA Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced.

