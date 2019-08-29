• Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will join the University of Texas as a professor who this fall will teach in the university's Department of Radio-Television-Film. McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at the flagship campus in Austin since 2015 and the university said in a statement Wednesday that the appointment recognizes his "outstanding work as a teacher and mentor." He will continue teaching a Script to Screen film production class for which he developed the course curriculum. The university says McConaughey is respected for his "willingness to work with students beyond the classroom." McConaughey earned a film degree from the school in 1993. He's appeared in more than 50 films, including Dazed and Confused, The Wolf of Wall Street and Dallas Buyers Club, for which he won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his leading role.

• Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones is leaving the NBC show after five seasons. Jones' departure was confirmed by a person familiar with the change who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss Jones' status with the long-running sketch series. The exit comes as Jones is branching out into other projects. Jones' tenure on SNL was marked by an exuberant style and portrayal of celebrities, including Whoopi Goldberg. She started with SNL as a writer, hired after the show was criticized in 2013 for a lack of diversity, particularly the absence of a black woman among 16 regular or featured players. Former cast members Kenan Thompson and Jay Pharoah commented publicly about it and refused to dress in drag to portray black women. Jones was promoted to cast member early in the 2014-15 season and received three Emmy nominations for her work. Earlier this month, Jones announced she's doing a Netflix stand-up special. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, the Ghostbusters star said it's great to be an actress but that she's really a "hardcore" stand-up comedian.

• Prince's estate is taking over management of the late rock star's studio complex near Minneapolis. Graceland Holdings, which runs Elvis Presley's tourist attraction in Memphis, had been operating Prince's Paisley Park in Chanhassen as a museum since October 2016. Prince's oldest sibling, Sharon Nelson, said the family will take over managing Paisley Park at the end of September. She said the family is not unhappy with Graceland Holdings or making the decision for economic reasons. However, the Star Tribune quoted Nelson as saying that given differences among the heirs, the estate's administrator, Comerica, will make the final decisions on how to operate the landmark. Prince died at age 57 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl at Paisley Park on April 21, 2016.

Photo by AP file photo

This March 3, 2018 photo released by NBC shows Leslie Jones during the "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live," in New York.

