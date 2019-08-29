LR-based trust buys apartments in Texas

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Inc., based in Little Rock, has purchased two "garden-style apartment communities" in Austin, Texas, for $104.4 million, the company said Tuesday.

The trust, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, said the Cielo and Madrone complexes have a combined 554 units. The purchase boosts the company's portfolio to 47 apartment complexes with total units of 10,268 in Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas.

"Cielo and Madrone are modern properties with a clear potential for rental growth using the BSR platform," John Bailey, the company's chief executive officer, said in a news release. "These properties increase our scale in Austin, a target market for BSR with above average population and employment growth."

The company also announced a plan to raise up to $55 million through stock sales in two separate deals.

Since the trust's initial public offering in May 2018, BSR has sold six properties in secondary markets, comprising 1,109 apartment units, and acquired six properties in target markets, comprising 1,697 apartment units, Bailey said.

-- Stephen Steed

McDonald's training to target harassment

McDonald's is introducing a training program for its U.S. employees after dozens of workers complained of sexual harassment.

The Chicago-based company said its 2,000 U.S. franchisees have committed to provide the training to 850,000 employees.

The online and in-person training will begin in October. The fast food company will educate workers about harassment and bullying and tell them how to report it, among other issues.

McDonald's said it could eventually offer the training globally but will begin with its 14,000 U.S. restaurants.

Some studies suggest harassment is rampant in the fast food industry. But McDonald's has been a particular target of workers' ire.

Over the past three years, the labor group Fight for $15 has filed 50 cases against McDonald's with the U.S. government and state courts.

-- The Associated Press

Index advances 9.34 as 13 stocks climb

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 417.57, up 9.34.

Thirteen index stocks rose, led by Dillard's at 5.5%. P.A.M. Transportation and USA Truck both gained more than 5% as well.

"Equities advanced on light volume led by performance in the energy sector due to a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude oil inventories," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

