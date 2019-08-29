O'Grady expected to suit up

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas tight end Cheyenne "C.J." O'Grady wore a green (no-contact) jersey for the second consecutive day Wednesday, but he is expected to be ready for Saturday's season opener against Portland State at 3 p.m.

O'Grady suffered a knee injury Aug. 13 that required arthroscopic surgery and about a two-week recovery period.

Left guard Austin Capps and receiver Koilan Jackson also had arthroscopic procedures done at about the same time, returned this week and are expected to play in the opener.

"C.J. was out at practice in green [Tuesday], and he'll be out here in green again today," Coach Chad Morris said prior to the start of Wednesday's workout in shoulder pads and shorts. "He'll be ready to go Saturday."

Receiver Trey Knox, who was listed as a first-teamer, showed up at practice during an early period dressed in his No. 7 practice jersey. It is the first time he has dressed out since a scrimmage Aug. 17, though Morris didn't anticipate him being a contributor in the practice.

"Trey is not in today, won't practice today," Morris said. "We keep being told, 'It's coming,' so we anticipate him being back tomorrow. He'll be around today."

If O'Grady isn't ready by Saturday, the Razorbacks have plenty of depth at tight end, with Grayson Gunter and Chase Harrell seeing the most action since O'Grady's injury. Hayden Johnson and Blake Kern also have gotten plenty of work, and freshman Hudson Henry has gotten reps with the second unit this week.

"We've got him as part of the plan," Morris said. "He's coming along just fine. We're excited about Hudson. We'll see.

"A lot of it just depends on where C.J. is, how many reps C.J. will get. But we anticipate him getting reps in on Saturday."

Starkel absent

Second-team quarterback Nick Starkel was not in attendance at Wednesday's workout. The junior was given permission to attend the funeral of his friend Luke Laufenberg of Argyle, Texas.

Laufenberg is the 21-year-old son of former Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg who passed away last Thursday, two years after being diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Defense wins

The defense clearly won the early team periods available for viewing by the media.

The top unit stifled the offensive starters on the first series, with quarterback Ben Hicks going 0 for 2, before Connor Limpert missed a long field goal.

The second unit, with John Stephen Jones under center, didn't get much going either. Jamario Bell broke up a pass at the line of scrimmage in that sequence, which ended with Limpert missing another field goal.

Team captains

Defensive tackles McTelvin Agim and T.J. Smith, and linebacker De'Jon Harris, all seniors, will be permanent team captains this season, Coach Chad Morris said.

Morris said an offensive player chosen from the team's leadership council also will be a captain each week, and that he will pick more permanent captains as the season progresses.

Senior offensive tackle Colton Jackson will be a captain for the Portland State game.

Playing in K.C.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris is supportive of the decision to play the 2020 season finale at Missouri in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., rather than on the Missouri campus in Columbia, where attendance has been light for three meetings in the Battle Line Rivalry.

"That's part of our recruiting footprint, going into Missouri with our brand," Morris said on the SEC teleconference. "To have an opportunity for our players to play in an NFL stadium is a great recruiting tool. I think it's a great thing, especially at the end of the year, Thanksgiving weekend, it gives an opportunity for fans in all areas to be able to come in and watch this ballgame."

Remembering Bryant

Cornerback Jarques McClellion changed his jersey No. 24 to No. 4 this season to honor his cousin, Greg Bryant, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on a Florida highway on May 7, 2016.

McClellion said Bryant -- a running back who began his career at Notre Dame, transferred to a junior college and then to Alabama-Birmingham -- wore No. 4. He would have been a junior in the fall of 2016.

"He was ranked the No. 2 or 3 running back in the nation," McClellion said. "He came back home on Mother's Day and was killed on I-95. They never found the killer.

"That means a lot to wear No. 4, because people don't understand how much emotion comes behind that. He's going to live through me."

Ice cream treat

Last week, Chad Morris visited the Razorbacks marching band and brought an ice cream truck with him to treat the musicians.

"They were in camp, too," Morris said. "They were in three-a-days, actually, and they were working out on the asphalt. We're out here on turf and grass. They're on the asphalt.

"It was just something that we wanted to show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication to our program and to this university. And what better way to do that than share ice cream with them? So I brought the ice cream truck up and let them all visit with us."

Morris said there was a small glitch.

"The ice cream truck blew our cover," Morris said with a laugh. "He showed up looking for us. I said, 'Don't turn the corner until we get there.' But it was OK. It was great. It was fun. It didn't ruin the flavor of the ice cream."

NFL talent

Defensive coordinator John Chavis, who has coached 72 players who were NFL Draft picks, said Portland State tight end Charlie Taumoepeau fits that mode.

"He's a really good player. He has NFL talent, there's no doubt about that," Chavis said. "That's nothing we're not accustomed to.

"When you play against SEC teams, you play against that type of talent each week. He's a really good player, and I think he'll end up having a long career in the NFL."

Extra points

• Arkansas will pay a $1.5 million game guarantee to Cincinnati for the recently announced game that will be played on Sept. 3, 2022.

• Former Razorback linebacker Martrell Spaight, who played in 37 NFL games with the Redskins, Jaguars and Dolphins, was a visitor at practice on Wednesday.

