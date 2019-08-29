FOOTBALL

Hunt to be isolated

Kareem Hunt will have to spend his NFL suspension isolated from his team. The suspended Cleveland Browns running back, who must serve an eight-game ban for physical altercations, will not be permitted inside the team's facility starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday in an email to The Associated Press. The team had asked Commissioner Roger Goodell to allow Hunt to be around his teammates, arguing he could use the extra support. But to this point, Hunt will not be able to interact with his teammates or staff inside the team's building in Berea, Ohio, until his punishment ends in November. It's not impossible the league could adjust its policy and amend its stance on Hunt, who was signed as a free agent by Cleveland in March, three months after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs. But to this point, he's going to be on his own. Hunt was suspended for two violent off-field incidents, one in which he shoved and kicked a woman during a dispute in a hotel hallway.

Jets, Colts trade

The Jets and Colts have agreed to a trade that sends Indianapolis cornerback Nate Hairston to New York for a sixth-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. The deal Wednesday is pending a physical. Hairston was a fifth-rounder out of Temple in 2017 and played in 27 games with the Colts, including 11 starts. He has one career interception and two sacks. Hairston also dealt with various injuries during his first two NFL seasons. Jets assistant general manager Rex Hogan has familiarity with Hairston after being in the Colts' front office the past two years. The Jets need depth at the cornerback spot, and General Manager Joe Douglas said last week the team would be busy trying to upgrade the roster through waiver claims, signings and trades.

Huskers suspend 2

Nebraska has suspended wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone indefinitely. Offensive coordinator Troy Walters announced Wednesday that Hunt and Legrone are being held out of all team activities. Walters declined to comment on the reason for the suspensions. Hunt is a redshirt freshman from Palm Dale, Calif., who appeared in two games last season and went into preseason practice in line for significant playing time. Legrone is a redshirt freshman from Atlanta who played in three games last season and was expected to be a reserve tight end this year. The No. 24 Cornhuskers open the season against South Alabama on Saturday.

Tide LB injured

Alabama middle linebacker Dylan Moses has suffered a knee injury that requires surgery. Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Moses was injured in Tuesday's practice and is "out for an indefinite period of time." Saban said the loss is "certainly a character check for our team." Moses was likely the second-ranked Crimson Tide's top defender after the loss of a number of standouts to the NFL, including inside linebacker Mack Wilson. Alabama opens the season Saturday against Duke in Atlanta. Moses was a finalist last season for the Butkus Award given to the nation's top linebacker. He led the team with 86 tackles. The Tide had already lost another projected starter at inside linebacker, Joshua McMillon, to a preseason knee injury. That left freshman Christian Harris topping the depth chart going into the season at an already thin position.

Vols get good news

Tennessee has received a major boost on each side of the line of scrimmage just in time for the start of the season. Volunteers Coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Wednesday that offensive tackle Trey Smith has gained medical clearance to play this year and that defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon has received an NCAA waiver enabling the Michigan transfer to play for his new team immediately. Both players should be available Saturday when Tennessee hosts Georgia State. Smith started Tennessee's first seven games last year but missed the rest of the season after blood clots were discovered in his lungs. Solomon, a former five-star recruit, played five games and made six tackles for Michigan while struggling with injuries last season.

Finebaum apologizes

Radio host Paul Finebaum has apologized for calling Miami a "third-world program" on Tuesday after a caller brought up news reports that the Florida band director was attacked by a Miami fan after the two teams played on Saturday night. He apologized Wednesday after his ESPN colleague and Miami native Dan Le Batard said he was "vigorously demanding a clarification" on what he called "coded dogwhistle language." Finebaum described his language as "unfortunate," saying it was "hurtful ... for that, I sincerely apologize to Miami fans and the University of Miami. I wish I could take it back, but I can't."

BASKETBALL

Memphis gets Gator

Isaiah Stokes has transferred to Memphis to play for his old AAU coach Penny Hardaway after spending the past two seasons at Florida. Memphis announced Stokes' arrival Wednesday. Hardaway coached Stokes in the Amateur Athletic Union before being hired by the Tigers in March 2018, and the Memphis coach said Stokes is a physical, tough player with a great basketball IQ. Stokes played at Lausanne before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida. His older brother, Jarnell, was All-SEC at Tennessee before being drafted by the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies in 2014. The 6-foot-8, 270-pound Stokes sat out the 2017-18 season while recovering from a torn ACL and played 26 games last season for Florida.

BASEBALL

Gardenhire ponders future

Ron Gardenhire said he would like to return next season as Detroit's manager, but he'll understand whatever decision the Tigers make about his future. Gardenhire is in his second season at the helm, and it was obvious when he took over that the team would be facing a significant rebuild. Detroit went 64-98 last year and is on pace to lose well over 100 games in 2019. The Tigers are 39-91 after Wednesday night's loss against Cleveland. They have the worst record in baseball and have gone 17-45 at home.

MOTOR SPORTS

Speedster dies trying to break record

Professional driver and TV personality Jessi Combs died in a crash Tuesday while trying to break her own land speed record, according to multiple reports. She was 36.

Combs’ North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger teammate Terry Madden confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that “we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident” and said a proper notice of Combs’ death would be released later.

“I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!” Madden wrote of the crash that occurred around 4 p.m. in the Alvord Desert in southeast Oregon.

In 2013, Combs became known as “the fastest woman on four wheels” after driving her jet-powered North American Eagle to a speed of 398 mph. According to Popular Mechanics, Combs had hit 483 mph in the same vehicle and was attempting to set a new land speed record at the time of the fatal crash.

In a social media post Saturday, Combs shared a photo of herself walking toward a jet car along with the caption: “It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire … those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;)”

Combs was born in Rapid City, S.D., and was based out of Long Beach, Calif., at the time of her death. She graduated from WyoTech in Laramie, Wyo., with a degree in custom automotive fabrication and later became co-host of Xtreme 4x4 on Spike TV. She left the show in 2008, soon after suffering a serious spine injury on set, but continued to make appearances on numerous shows, including the Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters.

Sports on 08/29/2019