ON THE GO: 'Weird Al' with orchestra at Verizon; Clint Black 'kills time' on the riverfront

'WEIRD AL' ORCHESTRATED

"Weird Al" Yankovic, on his 2019 "Strings Attached" tour, offers what a news release calls "a high-energy, rock and comedy show featuring costumes, props, a video wall, and — for the first time — a full orchestra," 8 p.m. Sunday in The Theater @ Verizon Arena, Interstate 30 and East Broadway, North Little Rock. Tickets are $39.50-$85 plus fees. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

'KILLIN' TIME' ON THE RIVER

Grammy Award-winning country singer Clint Black, on his "Still Killin' Time 30th Anniversary Tour," performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Little Rock's First Security Amphitheater, Riverfront Park, behind the River Market, 400 President Clinton Ave. Country performers Restless Heart, Confederate Railroad and Bree Ogden will precede Black to the stage. Radio station KMJX-FM, 105.1, "The Wolf" is the presenter. Gates open at 5:30. Tickets are $19.75-$59.75 plus possible fees. Visit Ticketmaster.com or RiverConcerts.com.

PARKS FOR ALL

It's Legacy Week for the Arkansas State Parks. Celebrate with special programs, concerts, games, hikes and other activities designed to showcase all the parks system has to offer. For example: Campfire Stories at Cane Creek State Park at Star City, the Grandpa & Ramona Jones Banjo Weekend at Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View and the Lake Bennett Dam Hike at Woolly Hollow State Park at Greenbrier. Call (888) 287-2757 or visit arkansasstateparks.com.

ALL OVER THE LAKE

See how far a stone can travel over the water at the annual Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, 9 a.m. Saturday at Fairfield Bay Marina, 4350 Arkansas 330, Fairfield Bay. Entry fee is $10; spectator admission is free. Call (501) 688-8850 or visit stoneskipping.org.

National Championship Chuckwagon Races. Democrat-Gazette file photo/Thomas Metthe

COMPETITION FOR ALL

Horse-pulled wagons will be careening around the track, with roping and music also on the program, through Sunday at the annual National Championship Chuckwagon Race at the Bar of Ranch, 2484 Shake Rag Road, Clinton. Tickets are $35, $20 for Sunday, half-off for children 6-12. Call (501) 745-8407 or visit chuckwagonraces.com.

LAUGHTER AND ALL

The 85 South Show, a live version of the podcast of the same name featuring improvisations and freestyles by Southern comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, will be onstage 7 p.m. Saturday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets start at $40 plus fees, Call (800) 745-3000 or (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

Weekend on 08/29/2019