Panels to stoke census filers

FILE - In this April 10, 2019 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in his office at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

A committee of state officials, lawmakers, attorneys, advocates and local-level leaders will plan the state's effort to get every resident to fill out the 2020 U.S. census form, which is expected to be a challenge in Arkansas.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the creation of his Arkansas Complete Count Committee, a 30-person panel that will "establish a public-awareness campaign to promote citizen participation ... provide recommendations on how best to reach hard-to-count communities within the state" and help local governments form committees devoted to getting a complete count of their residents, according to a news release.

Some members of Hutchinson's committee overlap with members of the Arkansas Counts committee established in April by Arkansas Impact Philanthropy. Arkansas Counts is training people on census outreach and partnering on outreach efforts.

Laura Kellams, a member of the Arkansas Counts committee, said the panel has worked with the governor's office for months and expects to work with the governor's new committee.

Census data are used in myriad ways: to redraw political boundaries, to redraw school boundaries and to determine federal funding for certain projects, for example.

"If people aren't counted, then they don't have a voice," Kellams said, noting that the undercounting of children can negatively affect the amount of federal funding Arkansas children can get for health or education services.

The 2020 census will be the nation's first to be conducted primarily online. In March, the U.S. Census Bureau will send out "Internet invitation letters" to most residents and paper forms to members of minority groups whom the government anticipates will have a difficult time filling out the census form online.

Those who do not fill out the survey online by a certain time will be mailed paper forms. After that, for people who have not responded, the U.S. Census Bureau will send out temporary workers to the recorded addresses of those people and attempt to help them fill out the forms.

Arkansas nonprofit and government leaders have expressed concern that the state's population, and particular populations more in need of government assistance, will be undercounted. In his announcement Wednesday, Hutchinson said an undercount of only 1% "could cost Arkansas $990 million over the next decade."

Costing as much as $15.6 billion, the once-a-decade census not only records the United States' population at a given moment -- in this case April 1, 2020, officially -- it is perhaps the only thing that every U.S. household is legally required to participate in.

The Census Bureau hires a half-million workers, opens about 250 offices and mails out a multitude of forms in English and 12 other languages to more than 130 million households.

Rural and poor populations are harder to reach, meaning they are more at risk of not being counted, Kellams said.

Arkansas has more of such populations than many states and is slightly more dependent on census-based federal funding than most states.

George Washington University Institute of Public Policy's Counting for Dollars 2020 project determined that Arkansas received $9.9 million in federal funding during the year ending Sept. 30, 2016. The institute arrived at that using data from each of the 55 large census-guided federal expenditure programs, such as Medicaid, direct student loans, and highway planning and construction.

Arkansas' $9.9 million was a 1.1% share of the $883.1 billion given to all states that year. At the same time, the Census Bureau estimated that Arkansas had a 0.9% share of the nation's population.

Among state governments, Arkansas received $7.9 billion in intergovernmental revenue in 2017, according to the Census Bureau. Historically, little of that has come from local governments.

The Census Bureau has not broken down that figure into federal and local revenue since 2012. During that year, 99.9% of intergovernmental revenue came from the federal government. Nationwide, 96.3% came from the federal government. In 2012, Arkansas was the 24th-most-dependent state relying on the federal government for its general revenue, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported, when 34.5% of the state's general revenue came from the federal government.

General revenue differs from total revenue in that it does not include other revenue sources, such as insurance trusts.

Not only is a lot of Arkansas rural and poor, it has comparatively low Internet connectivity. That presents an additional challenge to the online census method, as well as the paper form. Kellams said lower income families often have less secure housing and may end up not getting census forms sent to them.

Kellams is the Northwest Arkansas director for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. She said children up to 5 years old are the most likely to be undercounted.

An undercount of children could jeopardize Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Plan funding from which a lot of them benefit, Kellams said.

According to census data compiled by Census Hard to Count Maps 2020, Arkansas has several counties where the response rate to mailed census forms previously was less than 60%.

That meant census workers had to go door-to-door to reach the other 40%.

"It's always harder when you have to resort to door to door," Kellams said. "It's a lot more manpower. It's a lot more expensive for the federal government to do it that way."

Online, people can use mobile devices and desktop computers to fill out the census forms. Nearly all Arkansans have access to the Internet through mobile devices, although that doesn't mean they have Internet service where they live.

In some rural counties in southern and eastern Arkansas, fewer than 15% of households have fixed, non-mobile Internet connections, according to 2016 Federal Communications Commission data. In Lincoln County, it's as low as 2.9%.

Advocates hope to use libraries to engage residents and assist them in filling out forms via the Internet.

"Whichever way you choose to participate, please do," Hutchinson said in his news release. "Arkansas's population recently climbed above 3 million for the first time, and we need your help to ensure that every person is counted for the benefit of the entire state."

Hutchinson's committee will meet monthly. It will submit a progress report by Nov. 1, another report by April 1 (when the census count begins) and a final report by Dec. 31, 2020.

A census has taken place in the U.S. every decade since 1790, per Article I of the U.S. Constitution.

Legal fights about it are nothing new, but a recent one has raised concern that some residents will not participate in next year's census.

The Trump administration attempted to add a question to the census, asking respondents if they are U.S. citizens. That attempt triggered lawsuits that reached to the U.S. Supreme Court.

People who opposed adding that question said it would discourage participation among members of minority groups, primarily Hispanics, who tend to support Democrats. The Republican administration argued that the question would help enforce the Voting Rights Act, a rationale that seemed "contrived," U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his majority opinion.

The court put the citizenship question on hold.

Trump later said the question was needed to help draw congressional districts, even though the Constitution requires that districts be based on total population, not on the number of U.S. citizens.

Trump's administration has backed off the citizenship question. Instead, Trump directed federal agencies to collect the information in other ways.

Nationwide, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services estimates that 7.4 million people have become naturalized citizens in the U.S. in the past decade.

Kellams said news about the administration dropping the citizenship question may not reach all of the people who were alarmed by the prospect of it. Non-citizens also may not understand that the census does not share information with law enforcement authorities, she said.

Adriana Ibarra, a 43-year-old doctoral student from Mexico who lives in Memphis under a temporary visa, told The Associated Press that the chilling effect lingers. She said people who are in the country illegally and others may shy away from the census because they do not feel included in decisions made in their communities anyway.

"There's a feeling that their voice, their vote, their presence does not substantially affect the situation or the course the country is taking," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Schneider and Geoff Mulvihill of The Associated Press.

Metro on 08/29/2019