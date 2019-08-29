State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER -- -- -- --

BISHOP PARK PONDS Fair Good Good --

CLEAR Poor Good Poor Poor

CONWAY Fair Good Good Poor

GREERS FERRY Good Good Good Good

HARRIS BRAKE Fair Good Good Fair

MAUMELLE Poor Good -- Fair

NORRELL Good Excellent Good Fair

OVERCUP -- -- -- --

LAKE PECKERWOOD -- -- -- --

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Excellent Good Poor

SUNSET Good Good Good --

VALENCIA -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN -- -- -- --

WINONA Excellent Good Good Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Good Excellent Fair --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good Good Excellent Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Anglers are catching big rainbow trout and some big brown trout in the lower part of the river thanks to a large mayfly hatch. Small mayfly nymph patterns are productive for fly fishing when trout are hitting emergers.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS -- -- -- --

NORFORK -- -- -- --

WHITE RIVER Rainbow trout are biting Power Eggs, lemon-lime PowerBait along with marshmallows or a pinch of shrimp.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Good Good Good Good

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Good Fair Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons, jigs and PowerBait near Houseman Access and between Bertrand Access and Spider Creek.

FAYETTEVILLE Good Good -- Poor

FORT SMITH -- -- -- --

SEQUOYAH Poor Good Excellent Fair

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES -- Good Good Good

CROWN Good Excellent Good --

WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --

SPRING RIVER Conditions are excellent for catching trout and smallmouth bass on big flies. Trout are hitting olive Woollies. Cast straight across with a gentle mend, then most importantly let the fly swing to a stop downstream, then slowly retrieve the fly with short, fast strips. Smallies have been hitting sculpin heads and Stump Busters. Cast at an angle downstream and a short, fast strip back. Strikes will come when the fly first hits the water and sinks.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Fair -- Good Fair

GREESON -- -- -- --

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Fair Fair Fair Fair

BAILEY -- -- -- --

CATHERINE -- -- -- --

DARDANELLE -- -- -- --

DEGRAY Poor -- -- Poor

HAMILTON Excellent Good Excellent Good

NIMROD -- -- -- --

OUACHITA Fair Good Good Poor

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms, mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current also will produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK Fair -- -- Fair

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT -- -- -- --

MONTICELLO -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK Fair -- -- Fair

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 08/29/2019