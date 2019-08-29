This date in baseball

1971 Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves knocked in his 100th run of the season, giving him the National League record of 11 seasons with 100 or more RBI.

1977 Lou Brock of St. Louis stole base No. 893, breaking Ty Cobb's modern record for career stolen bases. The Cardinals lost to the San Diego Padres 4-3.

1977 Cleveland's Duane Kuiper hit a one-out solo home run in the first inning off Chicago's Steve Stone at Municipal Stadium. It was Kuiper's only homer in 3,379 career at-bats -- the fewest home runs in most at-bats for any player in MLB history.

1985 Don Baylor of the New York Yankees set an American League record when he was hit by a pitch for the 190th time in his career. Baylor was struck by California Angels pitcher Kirk McCaskill in the first inning, breaking the old mark of 189 set by Minnie Minoso.

1991 Carlton Fisk of the Chicago White Sox hit two home runs to become the oldest player in the 20th century to accomplish the mark. He'll top this by hitting two home runs on October 3. Jack McDowell went the distance to beat Cleveland 7-2.

1993 George Brett recorded his 200th stolen base in Kansas City's 5-4, 12-inning victory over Boston to join Willie Mays and Hank Aaron as the only players with 3,000 hits, 300 home runs and 200 steals.

2000 Anaheim's Darin Erstad went 3 for 5 to reach 200 hits faster than any player in 65 years as the Angels defeated Toronto 9-4. Ducky Medwick of the St. Louis Cardinals did it in 131 games in 1935.

2002 Mark Bellhorn became the first player in NL history to hit a home run in the same inning from both sides of the plate, in the fourth of the Chicago Cubs' 13-10 victory over Milwaukee.

2004 Albert Pujols hit his 40th home run and reached 100 RBI for the fourth consecutive season to help St. Louis beat Pittsburgh 4-0. He's the fourth player to start his major league career with four consecutive seasons with at least 100 RBI, joining Hall of Famers Al Simmons, Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams.

2010 Brian McCann hit a game-winning homer with help from video replay, giving the Atlanta Braves a stunning 7-6 victory over the Florida Marlins. It was the first time a game ended using a video review.

2018 Milwaukee's Christian Yelich went 6 for 6 and hit for the cycle and Jesus Aguilar homered in the 10th inning, powering the Brewers to a 13-12 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers had a season-high 22 hits and rallied to take the lead four different times, and Jesús Aguilar hit the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning.

Today's birthdays Noah Syndergaard, 27; Chris Taylor, 29; Brent Suter, 30; Mike Rzepczynski, 34.

-- The Associated Press

