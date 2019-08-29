Top in-state sophomore familiar with Hogs QB

Sophomore quarterback Tevin Carter, who received an offer from Arkansas more than a year ago, is already familiar with one Razorbacks player.

He worked with Arkansas freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson at a training facility in Memphis.

“I trained with KJ Jefferson at QB Country,” Carter said. “We did training sessions together and he talked about Arkansas, and I might go there with him one day.”

Carter, 6-3, 230 pounds, of West Memphis, also has offers from Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Baylor, Michigan, Texas A&M and others.

He completed 89 of 150 passes for 1,628 yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing 7 interceptions at Freedom Prep Academy in Memphis as a freshman. Carter said Jefferson talked up the Razorbacks.

“He was like, 'Come be at Arkansas and be a Razorback.' I was like, ‘I gotcha,’” Carter said.

Carter also had 14 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns last year. There were few highlights for Arkansas last year, but Carter was impressed with the team’s offensive output against Alabama.

“I know last year they put the most points on Bama that season,” he said. “So if a team can put up that many points on Bama, then they’re really under consideration.”

He plans to visit Fayetteville at some point.

“If not this fall, definitely in the spring or summer,” Carter said.