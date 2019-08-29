Toyota, Suzuki hit self-driving deal

Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda (left) and Suzuki Motor Corp. Chairman Osamu Suzuki speak in 2016 in Tokyo. The two Japanese companies are partnering in the development of selfdriving car technology and other ventures.

TOKYO -- Japan's top automaker, Toyota, and smaller rival Suzuki are partnering in the development of self-driving car technology, as manufacturers around the world grapple with innovations in the industry.

Under the deal, announced Wednesday, Toyota will take a 4.9% stake in Suzuki Motor Corp. valued at $908 million, and Suzuki will make a $454 million investment in Toyota.

The move builds on ties established in 2017 between the two carmakers and is aimed at expanding their collaboration to keep up with electric and self-driving cars, as well as growing demand for on-demand rides and new businesses that are reinventing how people get from point A to point B. That deal did not include owning mutual stakes.

For Toyota, the new deal adds yet another automaker to its expanding portfolio of partnerships, which include Mazda and Subaru.

Suzuki wants to team up with a larger carmaker after an acrimonious split with Volkswagen. Toyota has budgeted about seven times more on research and development than Suzuki for this fiscal year, and the smaller automaker has pointed to the soaring cost of making competitive cars as a reason to join forces with a partner.

Auto manufacturers are facing a costly shift toward the use of artificial intelligence, the Internet and other technologies. Partnerships are one way to share the enormous costs.

Under their 2017 agreement, Toyota and Suzuki also are cooperating in the Indian market, where Suzuki remains a strong player.

While Suzuki is small in other markets, it occupies almost half of the market share in India. Sales at Suzuki's Indian subsidiary fell 34% in July, the worst decline in almost seven years, as a slowdown in consumer spending, the largest driver of growth in the $2.7 trillion economy, became more pervasive.

The companies said deepening their relationship will help both companies grow and meet challenges.

"The automobile sector is currently experiencing a turning point unprecedented in both scope and scale," Toyota and Suzuki said in a statement, referring to stronger environmental regulations as well as newcomers in the mobility business.

Google autonomous vehicle spinoff Waymo is among the new players. Uber, which offers ride-hailing services and food delivery, is also working on autonomous driving.

Toyota, the maker of the top-selling hybrid, Prius, has invested in Uber.

Suzuki announced a capital partnership with Volkswagen in 2009, with the German automaker taking a 19.9% stake. The partnership was dissolved in 2015 because Suzuki could not get environmental technology from Volkswagen. Since then, Suzuki has remained independent in terms of capital.

Toyota has been deepening ties with Japanese domestic automakers. It wholly owns Daihatsu Motor Co., and has a 50.2% stake in Hino Motors Ltd., a 16.8% stake in Subaru Corp. and a 5.1% stake in Mazda Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG of Germany said last month that it is investing $2.6 billion in a Pittsburgh autonomous-vehicle company that's mostly owned by Ford, Argo AI, with a plan to put autonomous vehicles on the roads in the U.S. and Europe as early as 2021.

Under the deal, Ford will use Volkswagen's electric-vehicle platform to build zero-emissions cars for the European market starting in 2023.

In February, BMW and Daimler said they are working together on self-driving cars.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuri Kageyama of The Associated Press; by Ma Jie of Bloomberg News; and by staff members of The Japan News.

Business on 08/29/2019