Travelers manage two hits in a loss to Hooks

Corpus Christi pitchers Forrest Whitley and Yohan Ramirez limited Arkansas to two hits as the Hooks earned a 2-1 victory over the Travelers on Wednesday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Arkansas remains two games behind the first-place Tulsa Drillers in the Texas League North Division second-half standings with five games remaining.
Colton Shaver's two-out home run in the fourth inning provided Corpus Christi with all the runs the Hooks needed. The Travelers' lone run came in the seventh when Kyle Lewis scored on a wild pitch.
Arkansas starter Ljay Newsome (3-3) allowed three hits and one walk. He struck out six in six innings. Travelers reliever Jack Anderson worked 2 scoreless innings, gave up 1 hit and struck out 4.
Whitley (2-2) -- a first-round draft pick by the Houston Astros in 2016 who came into the game with a season ERA of 8.60 -- lasted 51/3 innings with 8 strikeouts and 4 walks. He gave up only one hit, a single by Logan Taylor to lead off the sixth inning.
Ramirez picked up his first save of the season, going 32/3 innings with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.
Lewis earned the lone hit off of Ramirez, a double to lead off the seventh. He advanced to third on a fly ball and scored on the wild pitch.
ARKANSAS AB R H BI C. CHRISTI AB R H BI
Walton, ss 4 0 0 0 DeLaCruz, lf 4 0 1 0
Cowan, 2b 3 0 0 0 Meyers, cf 3 0 0 0
Kelenic, cf 4 0 0 0 Matijevic, 1b 3 1 1 0
Raleigh, c 4 0 0 0 Shaver, c 3 1 1 2
Lewis, lf 4 1 1 0 Wrenn, rf 3 0 0 0
Liberato, rf 4 0 0 0 Arauz, 2b 3 0 0 0
Ahmed, 1b 1 0 0 0 Robinson, dh 3 0 0 0
Zammrlli, dh 3 0 0 0 Sierra, 3b 2 0 0 0
Taylor, 3b 2 0 1 0 Duarte, ss 3 0 1 0
TOTALS 29 1 2 0 totals 27 2 4 2
Arkansas 000 000 100 -- 1 2 0
Corpus Christi 000 200 00x -- 2 4 1
E -- Duarte. LOB -- Arkansas 7, Corpus Christi 2. 2B -- Lewis, Duarte. HR -- Shaver (14). SB -- De La Cruz, Duarte. CS -- Sierra.
Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO
Newsome L, 3-3 6 3 2 2 1 6
Anderson 2 1 0 0 0 4
CORP. CHRIsTI IP H R ER BB SO
Whitley W, 2-2 51/3 1 0 0 4 8
Ramirez S, 1 32/3 1 1 1 2 3
WP -- Ramirez. Umpires -- Home: Hernandez; First: Moreno; Third: Matamoros. Time -- 2:44. Attendance -- 3,814.
Today's game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERSAT CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS
WHEN 6:15 p.m. Central
WHERE Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi, Texas
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travelers: RH Logan Gilbert (10-5, 1.86 ERA); Hooks: LH Brett Adcock (2-8, 6.91 ERA)
A LOOK AHEAD
TODAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
THURSDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
FRIDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
SATURDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
SUNDAY at Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.
MONDAY at Amarillo, 1:05 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON
Sports on 08/29/2019
Print Headline: Travelers manage two hits in a loss to Hooks
Comments