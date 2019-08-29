Travelers manage two hits in a loss to Hooks

Corpus Christi pitchers Forrest Whitley and Yohan Ramirez limited Arkansas to two hits as the Hooks earned a 2-1 victory over the Travelers on Wednesday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arkansas remains two games behind the first-place Tulsa Drillers in the Texas League North Division second-half standings with five games remaining.

Colton Shaver's two-out home run in the fourth inning provided Corpus Christi with all the runs the Hooks needed. The Travelers' lone run came in the seventh when Kyle Lewis scored on a wild pitch.

Arkansas starter Ljay Newsome (3-3) allowed three hits and one walk. He struck out six in six innings. Travelers reliever Jack Anderson worked 2 scoreless innings, gave up 1 hit and struck out 4.

Whitley (2-2) -- a first-round draft pick by the Houston Astros in 2016 who came into the game with a season ERA of 8.60 -- lasted 51/3 innings with 8 strikeouts and 4 walks. He gave up only one hit, a single by Logan Taylor to lead off the sixth inning.

Ramirez picked up his first save of the season, going 32/3 innings with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Lewis earned the lone hit off of Ramirez, a double to lead off the seventh. He advanced to third on a fly ball and scored on the wild pitch.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI C. CHRISTI AB R H BI

Walton, ss 4 0 0 0 DeLaCruz, lf 4 0 1 0

Cowan, 2b 3 0 0 0 Meyers, cf 3 0 0 0

Kelenic, cf 4 0 0 0 Matijevic, 1b 3 1 1 0

Raleigh, c 4 0 0 0 Shaver, c 3 1 1 2

Lewis, lf 4 1 1 0 Wrenn, rf 3 0 0 0

Liberato, rf 4 0 0 0 Arauz, 2b 3 0 0 0

Ahmed, 1b 1 0 0 0 Robinson, dh 3 0 0 0

Zammrlli, dh 3 0 0 0 Sierra, 3b 2 0 0 0

Taylor, 3b 2 0 1 0 Duarte, ss 3 0 1 0

TOTALS 29 1 2 0 totals 27 2 4 2

Arkansas 000 000 100 -- 1 2 0

Corpus Christi 000 200 00x -- 2 4 1

E -- Duarte. LOB -- Arkansas 7, Corpus Christi 2. 2B -- Lewis, Duarte. HR -- Shaver (14). SB -- De La Cruz, Duarte. CS -- Sierra.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Newsome L, 3-3 6 3 2 2 1 6

Anderson 2 1 0 0 0 4

CORP. CHRIsTI IP H R ER BB SO

Whitley W, 2-2 51/3 1 0 0 4 8

Ramirez S, 1 32/3 1 1 1 2 3

WP -- Ramirez. Umpires -- Home: Hernandez; First: Moreno; Third: Matamoros. Time -- 2:44. Attendance -- 3,814.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERSAT CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS

WHEN 6:15 p.m. Central

WHERE Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: RH Logan Gilbert (10-5, 1.86 ERA); Hooks: LH Brett Adcock (2-8, 6.91 ERA)

A LOOK AHEAD

TODAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

THURSDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

FRIDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.

MONDAY at Amarillo, 1:05 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

Sports on 08/29/2019