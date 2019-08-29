Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX -- Sent RHP Carson Fulmer to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS -- Placed RHP Brad Peacock on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cy Sneed from Round Rock (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS -- Recalled RHP Randy Dobnak from Rochester (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS -- Optioned 3B Michael Brosseau to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from Durham.

National League

COLORADO ROCLIES -- Recalled LHP Sam Howard from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS -- Placed RHP Jordan Yamamoto on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS -- Released 2B Ruben Tejada. Assigned OF Aaron Altherr outright to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Optioned RHP Parker Markel to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Yefry Ramirez from Indianapolis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES -- Claimed OF Nick Martini off waivers from Oakland. Sent OF Franchy Cordero to the AZL Padres 2 for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS -- Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on paternity leave. Recalled C Spencer Kieboom from Harrisburg (EL).

FOOTBALL

NFL

BUFFALO BILLS -- Signed PK Stephen Hauschka to a two-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS -- Signed RB James Williams.

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Signed LB Brennan Scarlett.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Traded CB Nate Hairston to the N.Y. Jets for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Waived/injured LB Josh Smith.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS -- Released WR Chris Matthews. Added QB Kevin Anderson to the practice roster.

HOCKEY

NHL

CAROLINA HURRICANES -- Signed G Cam Ward to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK -- Signed F Shawn McBride.

STOCKTON HEAT -- Named Thomas Speer goaltending coach, Bryan Erspamer trainer, Chris Demczuk video analyst and team services and Joe Wieszczek assistant equipment manager.

ECHL

READING ROYALS -- Agreed to terms with F Drew Melanson on a one-year contract.

SOCCER

USL Championship

USLC -- Suspended Bethlehem F Faris and New Mexico M Saalih Muhammad three games and Atlanta M Andrew Carleton, Austin M Sonny Guadarrama, Bethlehem F Sergio Santos, Birmingham D Razak Cromwell, M Zach Herivaux and D Mikey Lopez, El Paso M Richie Ryan, Loudon M Nelson Martinez, Louisville City M Magnus Rasmussen, Nashville D Forrest Lasso, Phoenix D Doue Mala, Portland F Foster Langsdorf and D Nathan Smith, Saint Louis M Oscar Umar and Swope Park M Alexsander Andrade and coach Paulo Nagamura one game.

COLLEGE

NCAA -- Granted immediate eligibility waivers to Tennessee DL Aubrey Solomon, Iowa WR Oliver Martin and Georgia Tech DB Myles Sims.

FLORIDA GULF COAST -- Promoted women's basketball video coordinator Sydnei McCaskill to director of women's basketball operations.

MEMPHIS -- Men's basketball F Isaiah Stokes has transferred from Florida.

NEBRASKA -- Suspended WR Andre Hunt and TE Katerian Legrone indefinitely.

Sports on 08/29/2019