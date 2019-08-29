Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX -- Sent RHP Carson Fulmer to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS -- Placed RHP Brad Peacock on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cy Sneed from Round Rock (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS -- Recalled RHP Randy Dobnak from Rochester (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS -- Optioned 3B Michael Brosseau to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from Durham.
National League
COLORADO ROCLIES -- Recalled LHP Sam Howard from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Albuquerque.
MIAMI MARLINS -- Placed RHP Jordan Yamamoto on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from New Orleans (PCL).
NEW YORK METS -- Released 2B Ruben Tejada. Assigned OF Aaron Altherr outright to Syracuse (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Optioned RHP Parker Markel to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Yefry Ramirez from Indianapolis.
SAN DIEGO PADRES -- Claimed OF Nick Martini off waivers from Oakland. Sent OF Franchy Cordero to the AZL Padres 2 for a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS -- Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on paternity leave. Recalled C Spencer Kieboom from Harrisburg (EL).
FOOTBALL
NFL
BUFFALO BILLS -- Signed PK Stephen Hauschka to a two-year contract extension.
DETROIT LIONS -- Signed RB James Williams.
HOUSTON TEXANS -- Signed LB Brennan Scarlett.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Traded CB Nate Hairston to the N.Y. Jets for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.
TENNESSEE TITANS -- Waived/injured LB Josh Smith.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS -- Released WR Chris Matthews. Added QB Kevin Anderson to the practice roster.
HOCKEY
NHL
CAROLINA HURRICANES -- Signed G Cam Ward to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK -- Signed F Shawn McBride.
STOCKTON HEAT -- Named Thomas Speer goaltending coach, Bryan Erspamer trainer, Chris Demczuk video analyst and team services and Joe Wieszczek assistant equipment manager.
ECHL
READING ROYALS -- Agreed to terms with F Drew Melanson on a one-year contract.
SOCCER
USL Championship
USLC -- Suspended Bethlehem F Faris and New Mexico M Saalih Muhammad three games and Atlanta M Andrew Carleton, Austin M Sonny Guadarrama, Bethlehem F Sergio Santos, Birmingham D Razak Cromwell, M Zach Herivaux and D Mikey Lopez, El Paso M Richie Ryan, Loudon M Nelson Martinez, Louisville City M Magnus Rasmussen, Nashville D Forrest Lasso, Phoenix D Doue Mala, Portland F Foster Langsdorf and D Nathan Smith, Saint Louis M Oscar Umar and Swope Park M Alexsander Andrade and coach Paulo Nagamura one game.
COLLEGE
NCAA -- Granted immediate eligibility waivers to Tennessee DL Aubrey Solomon, Iowa WR Oliver Martin and Georgia Tech DB Myles Sims.
FLORIDA GULF COAST -- Promoted women's basketball video coordinator Sydnei McCaskill to director of women's basketball operations.
MEMPHIS -- Men's basketball F Isaiah Stokes has transferred from Florida.
NEBRASKA -- Suspended WR Andre Hunt and TE Katerian Legrone indefinitely.
Sports on 08/29/2019
Print Headline: Wednesday's Sports Transactions
