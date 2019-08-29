Wounding of neighbor results in 15-year term

A 35-year-old Jacksonville parolee has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting a neighbor in the arm last year after a confrontation about the victim's sister.

Sentencing papers filed Tuesday by deputy prosecutor Alan Jones show Kerry Jerome Williams pleaded guilty before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright to first-degree battery in exchange for the 15-year term that will run concurrently with the 13-year sentence he received in June 2014 for cocaine trafficking, firearm possession and aggravated assault.

Under the plea agreement negotiated by Williams' attorney Jimmy Morris, a felony firearm charge and misdemeanor evidence tampering charge were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

Court filings show the June 10, 2018, conflict on Bellevue Circle between Williams and Chase Joseph Gagnon, 29, began when Gagnon and his mother went to Williams' home across the street looking for Gagnon's sister. Her children had called asking for something to eat because the woman had been at Williams' house all day.

Gagnon and Williams had "some words" about how Gagnon had beat on his front door, but Gagnon's sister, wearing only a jacket, left with them. The family then left to get something to eat, but when they returned Williams confronted Gagnon about how Gagnon had pounded on his door.

Gagnon told police that Williams was yelling at his mother and cursing her and that he was trying to get Williams to calm down and leave them alone. Gagnon said he told Williams he didn't want to fight but offered to "knuckle up" in the street if that's what Williams wanted.

Instead, Williams backed up and pulled a gun from behind him, court filings show. Gagnon, a concealed-carry permit holder, said he was armed but never drew his own gun. Gagnon held out his arms, offering again to fight Williams, who then shot him in the left arm.

Williams then retrieved a bag out of his house, got into his car and drove away. He was arrested a little more than nine months later on March 19 after police obtained arrest warrants.

This is Williams' third trip to the penitentiary in almost 11 years.

In June 2014, he was sentenced to 13 years after pleading guilty to cocaine trafficking, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Those charges stemmed from a November 2013 arrest by Arkansas State Police who, responding to a complaint by motorist Elston L. Forte of Little Rock that another driver had pointed a gun at him, stopped Williams' car on Interstate 530 and found him with crack cocaine, a loaded pistol and digital scale.

His first sentence to prison, a 10-year term, came in September 2008 when he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeatedly violating his probation for drug trafficking convictions.

