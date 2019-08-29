Youth runs deep

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas senior linebacker De'Jon Harris isn't surprised that nine true freshmen are on the team's depth chart going into Saturday's opener against Portland State.

"This class is especially different," Harris said. "It's more of a complete class than we've had here in a while."

Freshmen are prevalent on the depth chart among receivers and defensive backs.

Treylon Burks and Trey Knox are listed as starting receivers, and T.Q. Jackson is a second-teamer after senior Deon Stewart suffered a season-ending knee injury and junior Jordan Jones was sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

Greg Brooks is listed as a starter at nickel back, Devin Bush as a backup cornerback and Jalen Catalon as a backup free safety.

Other freshmen listed as backups are defensive end Mataio Soli, guard Ricky Stromberg and center Beaux Limmer.

"Any time you put a true freshman out there, we have to make sure they have their pads in their pants the right way, they have their socks on right-side out," Arkansas Coach Chad Morris said. "I mean, we had freshmen out here [Sunday] at practice and they were probably at the top speed they've been at all year long. They're amped up.

"So I said, 'Timeout. It's just Sunday. We've got to have you ready for Saturday.' "

Morris said the freshmen created more competition that improved the whole team.

"There's no remorse at all about putting a freshman out there," Morris said. "These guys have earned it."

Burks, who also is listed as the No. 1 punt returner, made highlight catches throughout camp.

"The kid's a stud. He's a freak athlete," senior quarterback Ben Hicks said. "I'm happy he's playing for us.

"We've got to continue to build his confidence with the offense, keeping his head on straight because he's going to have a lot of success. Him building experience is going to be a big deal for the whole offense and himself."

Morris joked at the kickoff luncheon last week that Jackson is so fast he doesn't need a car to get around.

"T.Q. is a great athlete," Hicks said. "He can run. He's just got to continue to build his knowledge of the offense because it's not easy, especially when you're coming from high school where you just ran by everybody."

Knox returned to practice Wednesday after missing several days recovering from mononucleosis.

"Listen, Trey hasn't played a snap for us yet," offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. "We hope that we see in games ... what we've seen in practice, but he's got to go make plays on the field, too."

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jarques McClellion said he's been impressed by Burks, Knox and Jackson when going up against them.

"We've just got some blessed receivers as freshmen," McClellion said. "They're good right now, but I see so much potential in them. That can keep going forward every day."

McClellion said the freshmen defensive backs have been showing their skills as well.

"They had a great fall camp," he said. 'They're doing what they're supposed to do. They have to step up and help us out."

Catalon had an interception return for a touchdown early in camp that had defensive coordinator John Chavis running down the sideline -- not exactly stride for stride -- in excitement. Chavis said he's also excited about coaching freshmen because they're eager to learn and please.

"We've got to have them," Chavis said. "Depth is a big issue when you start looking around the SEC."

Soli has been impressing his older teammates since practice started.

"I like Soli a lot," senior defensive end Dorian Gerald said. "Honestly, Soli is what you look for in a D-end. He's very twitchy. He's a big dude. He's fast."

Stromberg is light for an offensive lineman by SEC standards at 266 pounds, but he got snaps with the first-team offense during scrimmages in camp.

"Ricky Stromberg is a dude," Craddock said. "I love him. He's a really good player for us."

Craddock said Stromberg reminds him of a younger, lighter version of Hjalte Froholdt, a three-year starting offensive lineman for the Razorbacks who is now a rookie with the New England Patriots.

"He works his butt off," Craddock said. "He run blocks well. He pass protects well. He's very athletic."

Craddock said he feels good about Stromberg and Limmer playing if needed.

"They're really good players," Craddock said. "If we had to put them on the field, I'd feel pretty confident in both of those guys."

This year's freshmen are among a signing class that had a consensus top 25 national ranking from recruiting services.

"This has been what we thought when we were recruiting these guys," Morris said of how the freshmen have performed in practice. "Now, you get them on the field, you get the coaches off, the band playing, there are a lot of things going through the freshmen's mind.

"The speed of the game is really going fast. They don't have the experience some of the guys do where they can anticipate better. But I'm excited about them."

