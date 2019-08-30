8th Circuit panel to hear arguments next month in campaign-donors suit

In this 2014 file photo U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr takes an oath while placing a hand on a Bible held by his wife Melinda and answers to his father James M. Moody Sr.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis will hear oral arguments Sept. 25 on a Pulaski County woman's challenge of a state law prohibiting candidates for statewide office from accepting campaign contributions more than two years before an election.

On June 17, U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. blocked the law's enforcement until its constitutionality can be determined. However, the state appealed, and Moody then agreed to stay his preliminary injunction, allowing the campaign contribution blackout period to remain in effect until the 8th Circuit decides whether to let the injunction stand.

Moody won't set a hearing on the merits of the case until the case is returned to his court from the 8th Circuit.

The state contends that Peggy Jones, who challenged the blackout period in an April 8 lawsuit, doesn't even have standing -- a vested interest in the outcome of the case -- to sue.

Moody said during a June 12 hearing that he needed more information on how the law would affect Jones before he could determine the standing question. After she identified a candidate she wanted to support now for the 2022 election -- Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Conway -- Moody declared that she had standing and granted the injunction.

The state has argued that the law penalizes candidates, not donors, so it doesn't place Jones in harm's way. A plaintiff must be harmed by a law to challenge it in court.

The law has been in place since being adopted by Arkansas voters in 1996 as part of a package of campaign-finance amendments designed to combat corruption. Jones says it infringes on her First Amendment rights by preventing her from donating now to people she wants to support in the 2022 election cycle.

Jones' attorney, Chad Pekron of Little Rock, failed in efforts to get Moody to lift his stay on the injunction.

Metro on 08/30/2019