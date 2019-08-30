A different season

FAYETTEVILLE -- If it's broke, fix it.

OK, maybe the University of Arkansas' offense wasn't entirely "broken" in 2018, but the Razorbacks were largely overmatched (with a few exceptions) during their 2-10 maiden voyage in the new schemes under Coach Chad Morris and coordinator Joe Craddock.

Brand new 11 The Razorbacks are expected to have an entirely different starting offense on Saturday compared to the 2018 season opener. A position-by-position breakdown based on the Hogs’ depth chart. Position;2018;2019 LT;Shane Clenin;Colton Jackson LG;Kirby Adcock;Austin Capps C;Hjalte Froholdt;Ty Clary RG;Johnny Gibson;Myron Cunningham RT;Brian Wallace;Dalton Wagner WR;La’Michael Pettway;Mike Woods TE;Austin Cantrell;C.J. O’Grady QB;Cole Kelley;Ben Hicks TB;Devwah Whaley;Rakeem Boyd WR (slot);Jared Cornelius;Treylon Burks WR;Jonathan Nance;Trey Knox

The Razorbacks were last in the SEC in scoring (21.7 ppg), turnovers (26) and third-down conversions (30.9%), and just off the bottom in total offense (335.7 yards per game), rushing (143.4) and passing (192.3) last season.

The numbers in advanced metrics, such as average first-down yardage and average yards needed on third down also were substandard, Craddock has said.

An overhaul ensued in some areas, with the result being that none of the 11 projected offensive starters for Saturday's 3 p.m. season opener against Portland State are the same as the first 11 in last year's opener against Eastern Illinois.

"A lot of change, a lot of good change," sophomore wideout Mike Woods said. "We're just ready to go put the final product out there on Saturday."

Craddock said he's never heard of an entirely new starting unit from the previous season.

"But I think it just shows where we're going," he said. "It shows that we are making the strides we need to make."

The Hogs' skill position starters are expected to include graduate transfer quarterback Ben Hicks, junior tailback Rakeem Boyd, freshman receivers Treylon Burks and Trey Knox, and Woods.

Morris mentioned the newness on offense as one of the factors that went into selecting Hicks over junior transfer Nick Starkel at quarterback.

"Well, it's one more reason as we go through our decision-making with our quarterback, you have a complete transformation of a group that's on the field from a year ago," Morris said. "So I think it says a lot about the work that these guys have put in and the confidence that we have in them and coaches have in them."

The most impactful change is at quarterback, where the senior Hicks, who had three years in this offense at SMU under Morris and Craddock, draws the opening assignment held by sophomore Cole Kelley in 2018.

"I feel confident and here's why," Craddock said when asked if quarterback play would be better this fall. "Obviously Ben's been in the system for several years. Nick has come in and learned it very quickly. I've been very impressed with how intelligent he is and how quickly he's picked up our offense.

"John Stephen [Jones], again, he's done some really good things. He's really put some pressure on us to really give him a shot. I'm really proud of my room. I'm a lot more confident ... John Stephen Year 2 in the offense, Nick coming in and being smart and learning it quickly and Ben obviously being in it for so long."

Last year's starters on the offensive line were freshmen Shane Clenin and Kirby Adcock on the left side, Johnny Gibson and Brian Wallace on the right, and Hjalte Froholdt at center.

Clenin and Adcock will be second-teamers on Saturday, behind projected starters Colton Jackson, Austin Capps, Ty Clary, Myron Cunningham and Dalton Wagner.

Circumstances like injuries and suspensions early last season also kept would-be starters like the left tackle Jackson, tight end Cheyenne O'Grady and Woods out of the opening lineup.

All three of those players are listed as starters for Saturday, with Jackson (foot) and O'Grady (knee) both coming off camp setbacks.

The Razorbacks are determined to show more offensive balance in this opener than they did in last year's 55-20 rout of Eastern Illinois, when they ran for 80 yards and passed for 353 yards. The longest runs in that game were 10 yards, by quarterback Ty Storey and tailback T.J. Hammonds, who is suspended for four games to open this season.

"You always want to run the ball well offensively," Hicks said. "It's a big deal to run the ball, gain confidence for the offensive line.

"When you can run the ball, so many parts of the offense open up for you and it makes all of our jobs easier when we're getting push up front and the backs are seeing it and hitting it hard."

But like Eastern Illinois, the Vikings do things to try to jam up the run lanes.

"These guys do a lot of movement," Craddock said. "They do a lot of twisting, a lot of things to try to disrupt your run game. And if you're not on the same page, it can create some difficulties."

Said Hicks, "The line of scrimmage, their fronts, it's just strange. We've got some stuff for it. We're excited for the challenge."

Arkansas hopes to get its veteran backfield of Boyd, senior Devwah Whaley and junior Chase Hayden off to a better start than last year, when that trio managed 43 yards on 20 carries.

Another offensive dimension the Razorbacks can offer is depth and variety in the playbook. Whereas the team took about 30 percent of Morris' system into last season, he said they've expanded to about 65 percent of his playbook during training camp.

