We All Scream: Fort Smith ice cream social welcomes interim museum director

Courtesy Photo The working 1920s-era soda fountain, a permanent part of the Fort Smith Museum of History, will be showcased during the end-of-summer Ice Cream Social on Sunday.

Not everybody is welcomed to the job with an ice cream social. Chuck Girard is a lucky man.

Girard stepped in as interim director of the Fort Smith Museum of History about a month ago, he says, after longtime executive director Leisa Gramlich left the position. Girard had retired as vice president and compliance officer from the First National Bank of Fort Smith in December 2018 after 42 years.

“I have always had a passion for history and for the museum,” Girard says. “It was an opportunity to serve the organization at a time when someone familiar with the operation was needed.”

And familiar he certainly is, having served over the past 25 years as president, treasurer and a member of the board of trustees, the collections committee, the advisory board and the endowment board.

“The Fort Smith Museum of History is a valuable asset for the community and has preserved the story of the Fort Smith area since 1910,” Girard says. “I am honored to have played a part in the museum’s existence.”

Right now, he says, his immediate goals include finding a permanent director to take his place.

“Once the individual is selected, [I will] assist the new incoming director and familiarize them with the museum operations; continue to assist in the development of new exhibits; and promote the museum,” he says. “My hopes are for continued and additional funding for the operation of the organization; as with most 501c3 nonprofit organizations, finances are almost always the primary concern.”

The annual Ice Cream Social is an end-of-summer fundraising tradition for the Fort Smith museum, home to a working soda fountain that dates to the 1920s. A $5 ticket includes not just the opportunity to create “your own personal Yarnell’s ice cream sundae with a variety of tasty toppings” but admission to the museum, which is ordinarily $7 for adults.

Long-term exhibits include the William O. Darby Room, honoring the local hero who organized Darby’s Rangers during World War II; a hands-on telephone exhibit maintained by the Telephone Pioneers; a 1,500-piece doll exhibit; one of the world’s largest collections of Niloak Pottery; and the Chaffee Exhibit, which highlights the many roles that Fort Chaffee has played. Upcoming events also include a book signing with Jim Spears, author of “Yearning to Breathe Free: A Judicial History of the Cuban Relocation Project, Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, 1980-82,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5.