Bratcher's 8 TDs lead PA's outburst

PULASKI ACADEMY 84,

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 68

Pulaski Academy played two levels up Thursday night but came out on top for the second consecutive season against Springdale Har-Ber in the third highest-scoring game in state history.

The Bruins, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 1 team in Class 5A, outlasted the Class 7A Wildcats in a wild 84-68 victory at Rector Field in Little Rock.

Pulaski Academy also defeated Springdale Har-Ber 50-14 in last season's season opener in Springdale.

Senior quarterback Braden Bratcher completed 35 of 44 passes for 693 yards with 8 touchdowns and 1 interception. His scoring passes went for 62, 35, 2, 85, 30, 51, 18 and 23 yards. He also rushed for 135 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries.

Pulaski Academy (1-0), which played in the Class 5A state championship game last season and had won the previous four titles in 2014-17, finished with 876 yards of total offense Thursday night.

"We were able to score enough points to win," Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley said. "We're happy with a win over a team like Har-Ber."

Springdale Har-Ber Coach Chris Wood said he was disappointed with his team's three first-half turnovers that led to 24 Pulaski Academy points. However, after last year's 2-8 season, Wood was pleased with how the Wildcats' offense looked and expects big things from his program going forward.

"I thought both programs were really resilient," Wood said. "We've got a really good football team. I'm really excited about the future for us."

Senior wide receiver Mason Kolb caught 10 passes for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Pulaski Academy. Sophomore running back Joe Himon had 148 offensive yards, including 122 receiving, and caught an 85-yard scoring pass. Senior wide receiver Andrew Cobb totaled 97 receiving yards on six receptions. Junior wide receiver Jayden Kelley finished with seven receptions for 189 yards.

"All of them at some point made a play," Kevin Kelley said. "If they do that all year, we're going to be really good on offense."

Thursday's game featured a combined 152 points, two shy of the state record of 154 set in 2008 (Fountain Lake 88, Hot Springs Lakeside 66) and in 2016 (Nashville 91, Idabel, Okla. 63).

Kelley was fine with not setting the record.

"We don't want to be a part of that because that means we gave up some points, too," Kelley said.

In the first half, Bratcher passed for 521 yards and 6 touchdowns as Pulaski Academy led 63-40 at halftime. The Bruins' largest lead of the half was at 36 points on two occasions in the second quarter, 48-12 at the 10:33 mark and 56-20 (8:54).

Springdale Har-Ber (0-1) was led by senior running back Jay Burns, who finished with 203 yards and 3 touchdowns on 27 carries. He also caught a 34-yard touchdown pass. Senior quarterback Blaise Wittschen passed for 237 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for one score.

The Bruins led 32-12 after the first quarter with scoring passes by Bratcher of 62 and 2 yards to Kolb and a 35-yard completion to senior wide receiver Brayden Cash, and a 1-yard run by junior Izarius Woods.

Pulaski Academy extended its lead to 63-34 with 3:50 left in the second quarter on Bratcher's 51-yard touchdown pass to Kelley.

The Bruins entered the fourth quarter with a 77-54 lead thanks to Bratcher scoring passes of 18 yards to junior wide receiver Caleb Nichols and Himon's 81-yard run.

The Wildcats cut the lead to 84-68 with 6:14 remaining on senior running back Max Pena's 2-yard touchdown reception and junior tight end Errington McRae's two-point conversion catch.

Sports on 08/30/2019